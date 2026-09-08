Kenya and U.S. Sign Deal Allowing Diplomatic Families to Work Abroad

Kenya and the United States have signed a reciprocal agreement that will let dependants of government and diplomatic officials take up employment while accompanying their relatives on postings in either country.

The deal, signed in Nairobi on Monday, September 7, was reached during talks between Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei confirmed the signing after the meeting, describing it as part of broader engagement between the two nations.

“During the meeting, we reviewed various dimensions of Kenya-US partnership within the framework of our bilateral strategic dialogue,” Sing’Oei said. “We also signed the reciprocal arrangement for Employment of Dependants of Official Employees between US and Kenya.”

The agreement gives eligible spouses and other qualifying dependants of Kenyan officials serving in the US, and American officials serving in Kenya, a shot at formal employment in the country hosting them — something many previously struggled to secure while on diplomatic assignment. It is not a general work programme open to all Kenyans, but is limited strictly to dependants of government employees. The new deal replaces a similar arrangement signed in 2021 that has since lapsed.

Mudavadi said the value of the Kenya-US relationship lies in what it delivers for ordinary citizens.

“The Kenya–United States partnership matters most when it translates into jobs, investment, better healthcare and greater security for our people,” he said.

Beyond the employment agreement, the two countries used the visit to discuss expanding trade and investment, building on the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) through 2028, alongside ongoing reciprocal trade negotiations. Talks also touched on health cooperation — including efforts to lower the cost of cancer treatment — as well as collaboration on critical minerals, defence, and regional security.

Mudavadi said Kenya intends to build on the momentum when it hosts the Fourth Kenya–US Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in December 2026.

“Our focus is clear, turn strong diplomatic ties into greater opportunities, stronger businesses, healthier communities and a more secure future for Kenyans,” he said.

Garcia’s Nairobi visit also included engagements with the American Chamber of Commerce-Kenya, US companies, health-sector partners and security stakeholders, as Washington looks to deepen economic ties with Nairobi. The US Embassy in Nairobi said Garcia was in the country “getting deals done,” with further discussions expected on attracting American capital and expanding Kenyan access to US markets.