Kenya Approves 9 Overseas Hospitals for SHA Treatment Starting April 14

Kenyans in need of specialised medical care abroad will soon benefit from a structured government programme after the Social Health Authority (SHA) approved nine overseas hospitals in India, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.

The overseas treatment package is set to take effect from April 14, 2026, marking a significant shift in how critical healthcare services are accessed under the national scheme. SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi confirmed that all preparations, including contracting foreign healthcare providers, have been finalised.

“We’re very pleased to inform Kenyans that starting on the 14th of April, we will now be able to have Kenyans come to SHA and access the overseas package,” she said. “We’ve heard you… and we’ve now completed the legal and contracting requirements.”

The approved facilities include four hospitals under Turkey’s Acıbadem Healthcare Group, two in India – KIMS Hospitals and the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre and key institutions in Saudi Arabia such as Dr Soliman Fakeeh Hospital and the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre. These hospitals are recognised globally for advanced services including oncology, organ transplants, cardiovascular surgery, and robotic procedures.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, the programme will strictly cover procedures that are not available within Kenya. A technical panel led by Professor Walter Jaoko identified 36 such conditions eligible for overseas referral.

Under the scheme, SHA will cover treatment costs up to a maximum of Ksh500,000 per patient. While this provides relief to many families, analysts note that the cap may still leave patients with significant out-of-pocket expenses, especially for complex procedures that can cost millions abroad.

The process for accessing treatment follows a structured referral pathway. Patients must first be assessed at a recognised local health facility, where a doctor determines the need for specialised care abroad and issues a formal referral. The request is then submitted to SHA for verification and approval before the selected hospital processes admission.

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni noted that the rollout is expected to ease pressure on local hospitals while expanding options for patients requiring advanced care. “Kenyans covered under SHA will begin accessing the overseas treatment benefits package starting Tuesday, April 14,” she said.

To ensure continuity of care, patients will be linked to local healthcare providers upon returning to Kenya for follow-up treatment and monitoring.

The initiative comes as part of broader reforms following the transition from the defunct NHIF to SHA, with the government aiming to improve access, regulate medical tourism, and manage healthcare costs more effectively.

As the rollout begins, the programme is expected to offer hope to thousands of patients who previously relied on fundraising or personal resources to seek life-saving treatment abroad.