Kenya Assures Stable Fuel Prices as New Shipment Arrives Amid Global Tensions

The Kenyan government has assured motorists of stable fuel prices throughout April, following the arrival of a new fuel shipment aimed at securing supply amid rising global uncertainty.

Speaking during an interview on Friday, April 3, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura confirmed that the country has already received its fuel consignment for the month and has systems in place to maintain steady supply.

“In April, we have already received our next consignment. Usually, we are able to import eight shiploads of fuel, and we have a very good way of stabilising our supplies. There is no cause for alarm,” Mwaura said.

He added that the government does not anticipate any fuel price increase in the upcoming review, citing the availability of sufficient stock.

“We do not, at the moment, consider increasing the prices in the next review. This is because we already have a consignment in advance. Let’s wait and see until the end of April,” he noted.

The reassurance comes at a time when global oil markets remain volatile due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns over potential supply disruptions and rising energy costs.

Despite the government’s calm stance, underlying indicators suggest mounting pressure. Data from the Central Bank of Kenya shows that Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves have declined by KSh47.5 billion to USD 13.656 billion, equivalent to about 5.8 months of import cover – down from six months the previous week.

Meanwhile, uncertainty in the market has triggered hoarding by some petrol stations, even as the country maintains approximately 16 days’ worth of fuel reserves. The situation has been worsened by disruptions to exports, particularly tea and meat destined for Middle Eastern markets, with delays at the Port of Mombasa costing farmers an estimated KSh1 billion weekly.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has indicated that the government is considering adjustments to Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel as part of broader efforts to cushion Kenyans from global price shocks and curb speculative hoarding.

Appearing before the National Assembly Finance Committee, Mbadi revealed that Kenya currently holds about 16 days of petrol, 19 days of diesel, and 49 days of kerosene, with additional shipments already scheduled to boost reserves.

He further emphasized that the government is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to implement further interventions if the global crisis persists.

At the same time, President William Ruto has held high-level consultations involving key ministries and economic stakeholders to assess the impact of the Middle East conflict on fuel supply, food security, and trade.

“The Government-to-Government fuel procurement arrangement has cushioned Kenyans from immediate shocks,” the President stated, noting that the strategy has helped stabilize prices and ensure steady supply.

As global uncertainty continues, the government’s assurances aim to calm markets and protect consumers.

For now, Kenyans can expect stable pump prices – but the evolving international situation remains a critical factor to watch.