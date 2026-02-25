Kenya Backs UN Call for Lasting Peace in Ukraine as US, China Abstain

Kenya has voted in favour of a major United Nations resolution calling for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, aligning itself with 106 other countries pushing for stronger diplomatic pressure to end the war.

The resolution, titled “Support for Lasting Peace in Ukraine” (A/ES11/L17), was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday with 107 votes in favour, 12 against, and 51 abstentions.

Notably, the United States and China were among those that abstained, reflecting deep global divisions over the conflict.

The vote coincided with the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Resolution Demands Ceasefire, Prisoner Swap, Return of Deported Civilians

The resolution reaffirms support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, including its territorial waters. It demands an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

It also calls for a comprehensive exchange of prisoners of war and the release of all unlawfully detained persons. Additionally, it urges the return of civilians forcibly transferred or deported, including children, describing this as a critical step toward meaningful peace negotiations.

Addressing the humanitarian toll, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “More than 15,000 civilians have been killed… and millions have been forced to flee their homes.” He warned that attacks on civilian infrastructure and energy facilities have worsened the crisis and stressed the need for adherence to international humanitarian law.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the 107 supporting countries, stating that the resolution lays out “clear calls for a full ceasefire and the return of our people.”

Kenya Balances Diplomacy Amid Reports of Citizens in War

Kenya’s vote comes at a delicate diplomatic moment. President William Ruto has previously engaged President Zelenskyy in high-level talks, strengthening ties with Kyiv. At the same time, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is scheduled to visit Moscow in March to address concerns over Kenyan nationals reportedly involved in the conflict.

According to reports tabled in Parliament by the National Intelligence Service, more than 1,000 Kenyans may have been lured into fighting roles. Of these, 89 are believed to be on the frontline, 39 hospitalised with injuries, and 28 listed as missing in action.

By backing the resolution, Nairobi has reaffirmed its longstanding position on the sanctity of territorial integrity under international law.

However, as diplomatic engagements with Moscow continue, Kenya now faces the complex task of defending global norms while safeguarding the welfare of its citizens abroad.