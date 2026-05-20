Kenya Drops to Fourth as Angola Reclaims Position Among Africa’s Top Economies

Angola has muscled its way back into Sub-Saharan Africa’s top three economies, displacing Kenya to fourth place, according to the International Monetary Fund’s April 2026 World Economic Outlook — a shift that lays bare how deeply oil revenues continue to reorder the continent’s economic hierarchy.

The IMF now puts Angola’s real GDP at $152.35 billion, placing it third in Sub-Saharan Africa, behind South Africa ($479.96 billion) and Nigeria ($377.37 billion). Kenya, with a nominal GDP of $147.26 billion, drops to fourth, ahead of Ethiopia ($121.53 billion), Ghana ($118.29 billion), and Tanzania ($94.89 billion).

The repositioning follows an upward revision of Angola’s 2026 growth forecast to 2.3 percent, up from the 2.1 percent previously estimated. The revision reflects Angola’s continued benefit from elevated global oil prices. Having exited OPEC in January 2024 — freeing itself from production quotas — and with Brent crude trading above $100 in 2026, Angola is generating extraordinary fiscal revenues against a budget reference price of just $61 per barrel.

For Kenya, the demotion stings politically. President William Ruto had repeatedly cited the country’s economic climb — from eighth to sixth largest in Africa — as proof that his administration’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) was working. “Kenya moved from being the 8th largest African economy to the 6th,” Ruto said during his State of the Nation Address, attributing the rise to strategic reforms and economic discipline. That narrative now faces revision. Yet analysts caution that Angola’s lead is fragile by design. Oil accounts for over 90 percent of Angola’s exports, making its GDP highly sensitive to commodity cycles. Kenya, by contrast, draws growth from financial services, telecoms, logistics, tourism, and technology — a more resilient base. M-Pesa remains the world’s most widely used mobile money platform, and Nairobi hosts one of Africa’s most vibrant startup ecosystems.

The IMF itself flags a structural concern within Angola’s gains: the pace of economic expansion remains below the country’s population growth rate of approximately 3.5 percent, meaning per capita income is actually declining despite headline GDP growth.

The two economies have traded positions repeatedly over the past decade, and the IMF projects Kenya will likely overtake Angola again in 2027, assuming oil prices moderate and Kenya sustains its growth momentum.

For now, the rankings serve as a pointed reminder: petroleum revenues can, at least on paper, reorder an entire continent’s economic standing overnight — and just as quickly, give it back.