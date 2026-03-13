Kenya Joins 71 Countries in Massive INTERPOL Operation Against 45,000 Cyber Threats

Kenya has joined a major global cybercrime crackdown coordinated by INTERPOL that has disrupted more than 45,000 malicious internet addresses and servers linked to phishing scams, ransomware attacks, and malware distribution worldwide.

The operation, known as Operation Synergia III, brought together law enforcement agencies from 72 countries and territories, including Kenya. The multi-month operation ran between July 18, 2025 and January 31, 2026, targeting criminal infrastructure used to conduct large-scale cyberattacks and online fraud across the globe.

Authorities say the coordinated effort resulted in the arrest of 94 suspects, while 110 additional individuals remain under investigation as police agencies continue dismantling cybercrime networks.

According to INTERPOL, investigators analysed intelligence gathered from thousands of suspicious online activities, converting the information into actionable leads that were shared with police units in multiple countries.

“Cybercrime in 2026 is more sophisticated and destructive than ever before,” said Neal Jetton, director of INTERPOL’s Cybercrime Directorate. “But Operation Synergia III stands as a powerful testament to what global cooperation can achieve.”

During the crackdown, authorities seized 212 electronic devices and servers believed to host malicious software or coordinate cyberattacks targeting victims across several countries.

Investigations across participating nations revealed the diverse tactics used by cybercriminal groups. Many relied on phishing websites, ransomware campaigns, and malware-infected servers to trick victims into revealing sensitive information such as passwords, credit card numbers, and banking details.

In one of the largest cases uncovered, police in Macau identified more than 33,000 fraudulent websites disguised as banks, casinos, government portals, and payment platforms. Victims were lured into entering personal or financial information, allowing criminals to steal money or gain access to their digital accounts.

Elsewhere in West Africa, police in Togo arrested 10 suspects believed to be operating a cybercrime ring that hacked social media accounts and used them to conduct romance scams and extortion schemes.

In Bangladesh, authorities detained 40 suspects linked to online fraud operations involving job scams, loan fraud, identity theft, and credit card crimes. Investigators also confiscated 134 electronic devices connected to the schemes.

The operation was supported by cybersecurity firms including Group-IB, Trend Micro, and S2W, which helped track malicious servers and digital activity associated with cybercriminal networks.

Kenya’s involvement highlights its continued collaboration with global law enforcement agencies in tackling cybercrime. The National Police Service has worked closely with INTERPOL in strengthening cyber investigations and cross-border intelligence sharing.

Security experts warn that as digital technology advances, cybercrime is likely to become more complex, making international cooperation critical in protecting individuals, businesses, and governments from online threats.