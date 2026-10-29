Kenya Secures Sh270 Million Gates Foundation Grant to Boost Climate-Smart Agriculture

Kenya has secured a US$2.08 million (approximately KSh270 million) grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to strengthen climate resilience in agriculture and help farmers manage weather-related risks.

The National Treasury confirmed the funding on Thursday, October 29, 2026, saying the grant would support efforts to integrate climate information into agricultural value chains and improve productivity.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi signed the Climate Smart Agribusiness Partnerships for Resilience (CSAPR) grant agreement during a meeting with International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Country Director Matteo Marchisio.

The funding will complement the Integrated Natural Resources Management Programme (INReMP), which supports sustainable natural resource management and improved rural livelihoods.

In a statement, the Treasury said the grant would help farmers and agribusinesses access and apply climate information to make better decisions and respond to changing weather patterns.

“Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation through the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the funding will complement the Integrated Natural Resources Management Programme (INReMP) by integrating Climate Information Systems into agricultural value chains,” the Treasury said.

The ministry added: “This will enable farmers and agribusinesses to access and use climate information to manage climate-related risks and improve productivity.”

The initiative is expected to bridge the gap between the availability of climate information and its practical use in farming. Access to timely weather information can help farmers plan planting seasons, select suitable crops and prepare for extreme conditions, including droughts and floods.

For agribusinesses, the information can support decisions on sourcing, storage, processing and distribution, potentially helping reduce losses along agricultural supply chains.

Kenya’s agricultural sector remains vulnerable to changing weather patterns, which threaten crop production, livestock and rural livelihoods. Improving access to climate information is therefore part of broader efforts to strengthen agricultural resilience and food security.

During the meeting, Mbadi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deepening cooperation with IFAD, while Marchisio pledged to strengthen the organisation’s longstanding partnership with Kenya in support of agricultural transformation and rural livelihoods.

The grant adds to the Gates Foundation’s support for projects in Kenya across several sectors, including agriculture and healthcare. In January 2026, the Kenya Medical Research Institute received KSh516 million from the foundation to lead an African women’s health research initiative.