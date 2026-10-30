Kenya Seeks Compensation from Russia for Citizens Recruited into Military

President William Ruto has announced plans to seek compensation from Russia for Kenyans recruited into its military to fight in the war against Ukraine, as the government moves to secure their return and prevent further enlistment.

Ruto said Kenya had appointed a Defence Attaché at its embassy in Moscow to work directly with Russia’s Ministry of Defence on compensation claims and the safe return of affected citizens.

“Additionally, the Defence Attaché will work with the Russian Ministry of Defence to process compensation for Kenyans and to assist in their safe return home,” Ruto said in a statement on X on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The announcement followed talks between Ruto and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, where the two leaders agreed that Kenya would be designated a non-source country for recruitment into the Russian military.

Ruto said the move would stop further enlistment of Kenyans, amid growing concern over citizens who travelled to Russia after being promised civilian jobs but were allegedly required to sign military contracts upon arrival.

However, the President did not disclose the amount of compensation Kenya is seeking, who would qualify for payments or when the claims process would begin.

The compensation plan comes as uncertainty persists over the number of Kenyans recruited, killed, missing or otherwise caught up in the conflict.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi told Senate committees in October that the government had recorded 354 Kenyans connected to the conflict. The figure included those on the front lines, people reported killed or missing, hospitalised citizens and those who had returned home.

Mudavadi said the government needed to verify a separate list of 841 names presented by petitioners. He offered to cross-check the names against embassy, immigration and other government records.

“There is enough information that is available to prove that the numbers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are grossly understated,” petitioner Peter Kamau told senators.

An investigation by Journalists for Justice identified at least 76 Kenyans killed while fighting for Russia and found that 841 Kenyan nationals had been recruited between October 2022 and June 2026. The investigation also documented more than 3,000 recruits from 40 African countries, with 502 confirmed deaths by June 2026.

The figures differ in scope, methodology and timing, and the 841 names submitted by petitioners have not been established as a government-verified total.

Beyond the military issue, Ruto and Putin discussed expanding Russian scholarships for Kenyan students from 70 to 300 annually, negotiating a bilateral labour agreement and strengthening cooperation in transport, trade and diplomatic training.

The two countries also signed five instruments aimed at deepening bilateral relations, including agreements on economic cooperation, employment promotion, transport and diplomatic training.