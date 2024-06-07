Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kenya Seeks Growing Avocado Trade in China

By

Published

KenAvo2

Kenya’s avocado business is seeking improved food safety collaboration with China in order to increase exports to the lucrative market.

Kenya is a major avocado grower in Africa, and China is a significant market for Kenyan avocado farmers and exporters.

However, many have failed to meet Chinese importers’ strict food safety standards, posing a significant barrier to expanding Kenyan avocado exports to China, according to Muthomi Ernest, CEO of the Avocado Society of Kenya, speaking at the 4th International Africa Avocado Congress in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

Ernest stated that the society is looking for partnerships with Chinese stakeholders to establish better fumigation and cooling centres in Kenya in order to increase exports.

According to him, such cooperation can help Kenyan avocados become more competitive in the Chinese market. Erick Nyansimora, commercial and supply chain manager at Keitt Exporters, feels the new plans will be a critical factor in increasing avocado trade between the two countries.

“As avocado exporters to the Chinese market, we must adhere to Chinese food fumigation processes, which is essential for us. We are more eager to work with China to enhance the quality of the food products we export. Hence, this will help open up the markets to our farmers,” Nyansimora said.

China’s developing middle class and rising consumer demand for healthy and varied foods present enormous prospects for Kenyan exporters. Kenya’s agricultural state institutions should collaborate with their Chinese counterparts to guarantee that avocados exported to China follow safety criteria, Nyansimora stated. This will result in increased income for Kenyan avocado farmers.

According to Jonathon Kipruto, assistant general manager of agricultural enterprise Kakuzi, despite the fact that the European Union is Kenya’s largest market for avocado exports, China represents a vast untapped market.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020