Kenya Seeks Growing Avocado Trade in China

Kenya’s avocado business is seeking improved food safety collaboration with China in order to increase exports to the lucrative market.

Kenya is a major avocado grower in Africa, and China is a significant market for Kenyan avocado farmers and exporters.

However, many have failed to meet Chinese importers’ strict food safety standards, posing a significant barrier to expanding Kenyan avocado exports to China, according to Muthomi Ernest, CEO of the Avocado Society of Kenya, speaking at the 4th International Africa Avocado Congress in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

Ernest stated that the society is looking for partnerships with Chinese stakeholders to establish better fumigation and cooling centres in Kenya in order to increase exports.

According to him, such cooperation can help Kenyan avocados become more competitive in the Chinese market. Erick Nyansimora, commercial and supply chain manager at Keitt Exporters, feels the new plans will be a critical factor in increasing avocado trade between the two countries.

“As avocado exporters to the Chinese market, we must adhere to Chinese food fumigation processes, which is essential for us. We are more eager to work with China to enhance the quality of the food products we export. Hence, this will help open up the markets to our farmers,” Nyansimora said.

China’s developing middle class and rising consumer demand for healthy and varied foods present enormous prospects for Kenyan exporters. Kenya’s agricultural state institutions should collaborate with their Chinese counterparts to guarantee that avocados exported to China follow safety criteria, Nyansimora stated. This will result in increased income for Kenyan avocado farmers.

According to Jonathon Kipruto, assistant general manager of agricultural enterprise Kakuzi, despite the fact that the European Union is Kenya’s largest market for avocado exports, China represents a vast untapped market.