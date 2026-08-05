Kenya Seeks Ksh58 Billion Emergency World Bank Loan to Cushion Iran War Shock and El Niño Risks

Kenya is seeking approximately US$450 million, roughly Ksh58 billion, in emergency financing from the World Bank as President William Ruto’s administration moves to cushion the country from the economic fallout of the ongoing U.S.-Israel war on Iran and looming weather-related shocks.

According to Bloomberg reporting, the government is finalising a Contingent Emergency Response Project through which the Washington-based lender would channel the funds, with disbursement expected by October, coinciding with the anticipated arrival of El Niño rains. Both the final amount and timing could still change before approval.

The request comes as the Iran conflict continues to push up global oil prices, raise shipping and freight costs, and disrupt international trade routes that Kenya’s import-dependent economy relies on heavily. Because Kenya imports the bulk of its petroleum, higher international prices quickly translate into steeper transport costs, pricier fertiliser and rising food prices for ordinary households.

Compounding the pressure, the World Meteorological Organisation has warned that a strong El Niño is expected to intensify between August and October, raising the risk of heavier-than-normal rainfall, flooding and infrastructure damage across the country. Should the forecast hold, agriculture, transport networks and vulnerable communities could face additional strain just as the economy contends with imported inflation.

Unlike conventional development loans, the proposed financing would flow through an emergency response mechanism that allows Kenya to quickly redirect funds already allocated to existing World Bank projects toward crisis response, offering faster relief than fresh borrowing negotiations would allow.

The move follows an earlier World Bank warning that oil-importing nations such as Kenya rank among the most exposed to rising fuel and food prices caused by the Middle East conflict. The lender has since revised Africa’s 2026 growth forecast downward to 4.1 percent while lifting its inflation projection to 4.8 percent, citing heightened geopolitical tensions.

With Kenya already managing elevated public debt, persistent inflation and a rising cost of living, the emergency financing is seen as critical to protecting fiscal space without resorting to heavy domestic borrowing or abrupt spending cuts. If approved, the funds would give the government room to safeguard essential expenditure and key economic sectors as it navigates a geopolitical shock largely beyond its control, while awaiting greater clarity on how long the crisis will last.