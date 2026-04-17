Kenya Seeks World Bank Emergency Loan as Fuel Prices Rise

Kenya has formally applied for an emergency loan from the World Bank in a bid to cushion the country against rising fuel prices caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The move comes at a time when global oil markets remain unstable, leading to increased fuel import costs for countries like Kenya that rely heavily on imported petroleum products.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge confirmed that the government had requested “significant” financial support while speaking at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in the United States. However, he did not disclose the exact amount.

Thugge said the funds would help stabilise fuel supply and prevent further increases in pump prices, which have already put pressure on households and businesses across the country.

Kenya is currently facing the effects of disrupted global oil supply chains, with the conflict involving Iran contributing to a steady rise in fuel prices. This has had a direct impact on the cost of living, as transport and food prices continue to increase. The requested funds fall under the World Bank’s rapid response financing programme, which is designed to provide quick financial assistance to countries facing economic shocks.

According to Thugge, the emergency loan will also complement ongoing discussions between Kenya and the World Bank on a separate budget support programme that has been under negotiation since last year.

President William Ruto has reassured Kenyans that the government is taking steps to manage the situation. Speaking at a rally in Kisii, the President acknowledged the rising fuel costs but emphasised that measures are in place to reduce the impact.

“I want to tell Kenyans that although there is war in the Middle East that has resulted in high fuel prices across the globe and in our region, because of the G-to-G arrangement, we have managed to stabilise supply and moderate prices,” Ruto said.

The government is now working to secure enough fuel stocks while protecting consumers from further price increases that could slow economic growth.

As the global situation remains uncertain, Kenya’s request for emergency funding highlights the challenges facing economies that depend on imported energy.