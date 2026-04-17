Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kenya Seeks World Bank Emergency Loan as Fuel Prices Rise

Vincent Olando

Published

Kenya has formally applied for an emergency loan from the World Bank in a bid to cushion the country against rising fuel prices caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The move comes at a time when global oil markets remain unstable, leading to increased fuel import costs for countries like Kenya that rely heavily on imported petroleum products.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge confirmed that the government had requested “significant” financial support while speaking at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in the United States. However, he did not disclose the exact amount.

Thugge said the funds would help stabilise fuel supply and prevent further increases in pump prices, which have already put pressure on households and businesses across the country.

Kenya is currently facing the effects of disrupted global oil supply chains, with the conflict involving Iran contributing to a steady rise in fuel prices. This has had a direct impact on the cost of living, as transport and food prices continue to increase.The requested funds fall under the World Bank’s rapid response financing programme, which is designed to provide quick financial assistance to countries facing economic shocks.

According to Thugge, the emergency loan will also complement ongoing discussions between Kenya and the World Bank on a separate budget support programme that has been under negotiation since last year.

President William Ruto has reassured Kenyans that the government is taking steps to manage the situation. Speaking at a rally in Kisii, the President acknowledged the rising fuel costs but emphasised that measures are in place to reduce the impact.

“I want to tell Kenyans that although there is war in the Middle East that has resulted in high fuel prices across the globe and in our region, because of the G-to-G arrangement, we have managed to stabilise supply and moderate prices,” Ruto said.

The government is now working to secure enough fuel stocks while protecting consumers from further price increases that could slow economic growth.

As the global situation remains uncertain, Kenya’s request for emergency funding highlights the challenges facing economies that depend on imported energy.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

Life & Style

Online Cab Fares Set to Rise as Drivers Announce 1.5x Price Increase

Online cab users in Kenya are bracing for higher transport costs after ride-hailing drivers announced a significant fare increase, citing soaring fuel prices and...

2 days ago

News

Relief at the Pump as EPRA Slashes Fuel Prices Following VAT Cut

Motorists across Kenya will experience slight relief at the pump after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a downward adjustment in fuel...

2 days ago

News

MP Babu Owino Calls for Nationwide Demos After Fuel Price Hike

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has called for nationwide protests over the latest increase in fuel prices. Speaking on Wednesday, April 15, Owino...

2 days ago

News

Nairobi Commuters’ Pockets Set to Bleed as Matatu Fares Rise by 25% Following Fuel Price Hike

Commuters across Kenya are set to dig deeper into their pockets after matatu operators announced a 25 per cent increase in fares, citing a...

2 days ago