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Health

Kenya Showcases AI-Powered Chest X-Ray Tool for Detecting TB at UNGA81

Vincent Olando

Published

Kenya is turning to artificial intelligence to catch tuberculosis cases that might otherwise slip through the cracks, and the country took that story to the world stage this week.

Kenya showcased its use of AI-supported chest X-ray screening to detect TB, including among people who may not present with conventional symptoms, at a high-level side event titled “Reimagining the Future of Healthcare with AI,” held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81).

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni represented Kenya at the event, sharing the country’s experience integrating the technology into routine health services.

“We shared Kenya’s experience in integrating AI-supported screening into routine health services to strengthen early detection and expand access to diagnostics,” Muthoni said.

She said the Ministry of Health is also exploring how AI can be applied to integrated lung health, HIV care and other clinical services, though she stressed that expanding the technology responsibly depends on more than just the tools themselves.

“We emphasised that effective use of AI requires government ownership, appropriate regulation, data governance, financing, infrastructure, connectivity and workforce capacity to ensure the technology strengthens health systems and reaches underserved communities,” she said.

The discussion brought together global health leaders, policymakers, advocates, philanthropists and investors under the theme “Adopt, Adapt, Advance” — centred on using proven AI solutions, adapting them to local realities and advancing towards equitable and resilient health systems.

How the technology works

The system relies on ultra-portable digital chest X-ray machines fitted with Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) software, which uses AI to analyse lung images and pick out patterns that may point to TB or other lung conditions.

The process begins when a patient undergoes a digital chest X-ray. The AI software then analyses the image, flagging abnormalities and highlighting areas that may need further medical assessment. It can produce an automated risk assessment within a short time, letting health workers quickly identify patients who need further testing rather than waiting for a specialist to review every single image.

Crucially, the AI system does not diagnose TB on its own. When it flags a possible case, the patient is referred for confirmatory laboratory tests, such as GeneXpert or TrueNat, before any treatment begins.

The technology’s biggest strength may be its ability to catch TB in people who don’t show the disease’s typical symptoms — cases that might otherwise go undetected until the illness has progressed further. The machines are also portable, meaning they can be taken to health facilities and outreach sites in underserved and hard-to-reach communities where specialised diagnostic services are often out of reach.

National rollout underway

Kenya has already begun scaling up the technology. The Ministry of Health, with support from the Global Fund, has rolled out 80 ultra-portable AI-powered digital chest X-ray units, which are being distributed across 43 counties. Priority has gone to underserved populations and areas with limited access to diagnostic services.

The tool is already in use in counties including Nakuru and Turkana, where health workers have folded AI-supported chest X-rays into screening and outreach efforts. In Nakuru, the technology has been used alongside laboratory diagnostics to help identify TB cases and other lung abnormalities.

As the rollout continues, the Ministry has repeated its emphasis on the groundwork needed to make the technology sustainable — regulation, data governance, financing, infrastructure, connectivity and a trained health workforce — so that AI ends up strengthening Kenya’s health system rather than outpacing its capacity to support it.

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