Kenya–Somalia Border Reopening in Doubt as Political Crisis Escalates

Kenya’s long-anticipated plan to reopen its border with Somalia in April 2026 is now under serious threat, following a deepening political and military crisis that risks destabilising the wider Horn of Africa region.

The unfolding standoff in Somalia’s South West State has triggered alarm across the region, with tensions between the regional administration and the federal government in Mogadishu escalating into what observers warn could spiral into open conflict.

The crisis reults from a bitter dispute over constitutional changes and alleged interference in local elections. South West State authorities rejected a federal declaration that their mandate had expired and proceeded with their own election – an action dismissed by the central government as illegitimate.

The situation has since deteriorated rapidly, with federal troops reportedly advancing toward Baidoa, the regional capital, raising fears of an imminent military confrontation.

The humanitarian impact is already severe. An estimated 45,000 people have been displaced in and around Baidoa, with families fleeing violence and seeking refuge in areas lacking basic services such as food, water, and shelter. Many of those affected were already struggling with prolonged drought, compounding the risk of widespread suffering.

The African Union has called for urgent dialogue to de-escalate the crisis, warning of broader regional consequences.

“Expressing concern over rising tensions and their potential impact on Somalia’s stability, security, unity, and humanitarian situation, the Chairperson calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could lead to escalation,” the AU stated.

The conflict has also exposed widening political fractures within Somalia, with regional states such as Puntland and Jubbaland aligning themselves with the federal government, further deepening divisions and increasing the likelihood of prolonged instability.

For Kenya, the timing could not be more precarious. The government, under William Ruto, had planned a phased reopening of the Kenya-Somalia border: a move seen as a major step toward restoring trade, reconnecting communities, and boosting regional integration after nearly 15 years of closure.

The border, which stretches approximately 680 kilometres, was shut in October 2011 following Kenya’s military intervention in Somalia to combat the extremist group Al-Shabaab.

Key crossing points reserved for reopening include Mandera-Bulahawa, Liboi-Harhar/Dobley, and Kiunga-Ras Kamboni-routes considered vital for trade and social ties between communities on both sides.

However, the current instability threatens to derail these plans. While the conflict is not directly at the border, analysts warn that any escalation could have spillover effects into Kenya, including disruptions to trade routes, increased insecurity, and heightened risks for border communities.

The situation places Nairobi in a delicate strategic position – balancing the economic benefits of reopening the border against the pressing need to safeguard national security.

With military movements intensifying and diplomatic tensions unresolved, Kenya is now likely to adopt a cautious, intelligence-led approach before proceeding with any reopening.