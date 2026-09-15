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Kenya to Ban Export of Unprocessed Gold, Wants It Refined in Kenya First

Vincent Olando

Published

President William Ruto has announced plans to stop the export of unprocessed gold from Kenya, ordering that the mineral be refined locally before it is sold through approved channels.

Speaking at a media engagement at Kisumu State Lodge on Monday, September 14, Ruto said too much gold was leaving the country through informal routes, and that the government intends to close that gap.

“There is a lot of gold being exported out of Kenya through all manner of corners. We are going to stop the export of gold from Kenya unless it is processed,” he said.

In a separate statement on the plan, Ruto put it even more plainly: “We’re going to make it illegal for anybody to export gold from Kenya if it’s not processed and through approved government channels.”

Under the proposed system, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) would become the main point of sale for gold produced and refined in the country. Ruto said this would create a transparent pricing structure and shield miners from exploitative middlemen and brokers, allowing them to earn better returns while more of the mineral’s value stays within the local economy.

The president said Kenya already has the refining capacity to support the plan, pointing to three gold refineries that are either operational or under development, including facilities in Kakamega and Nairobi.

Ruto said the policy would not stop at gold. He directed the Ministry of Mining to organise the wider mining sector so that other minerals extracted in the country, including coltan and rare earth minerals, also benefit the economy rather than external buyers. He cited Ghana and Zimbabwe as examples of countries that have pushed for more local mineral processing.

The announcement lands as the government fields fresh bids from mining companies seeking to explore or extract gold and other precious metals in counties including Narok, West Pokot, Homa Bay, Kisii, Migori and Kitui. In Narok, two bids covering about 2.65 square kilometres have been submitted for gold mining licences, while another prospecting bid spanning roughly 321.9 square kilometres covers parts of Homa Bay, Kisii and Migori.

The move also comes amid unresolved questions over earlier mining directives. On September 9, Nyandarua Senator John Methu pressed the government over the continued closure of the Moyale (Hillo) Gold Mines in Marsabit County, four months after Ruto ordered their reopening, warning that the directive should not “disappear into bureaucratic files.”

The government says the new gold policy is part of a broader push to formalise artisanal mining, curb mineral smuggling and boost revenue collection from the sector, with the Ministry of Mining now expected to work out the regulatory details.

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