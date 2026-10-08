Kenya to Get KSh52 Billion World Bank Funding for Climate and Health Risks

Kenya is set to access about Ksh51.96 billion (roughly USD400 million) in emergency funding from the World Bank to cushion households from climate, health and economic shocks, with the money expected in the coming weeks.

According to World Bank documents, the funds are not new borrowing. They come from unspent money in Kenya’s existing World Bank-funded projects, which will now be redirected to urgent emergency response. The money will flow through the Kenya Contingent Emergency Response Project, the country’s first facility under the World Bank’s Rapid Response Option. The project runs for six years and can be activated more than once, with each activation tackling a specific crisis for about twelve months.

The final amount is still to be confirmed by the Treasury and the World Bank, so the money is not yet an immediate cash injection into government accounts.

The package will cover five areas: farm inputs and animal health, emergency water and sanitation, health emergencies, cash transfers and coordination. It will run across all 47 counties, steered by a committee chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi. The Food Systems Resilience Project team at the Ministry of Agriculture will handle day-to-day coordination.

Farmers will pay Ksh2,000 for a 50-kg bag of fertiliser and Ksh300 for a 2-kg packet of certified maize seed through an e-voucher system. Livestock keepers will get vaccination vouchers covering nine diseases, including Rift Valley Fever, lumpy skin disease and anthrax, ahead of the expected El Niño rains.

Vulnerable households in arid and semi-arid counties will receive emergency cash transfers through mobile money under the Hunger Safety Net Programme and Inua Jamii. The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority will buy protective equipment, medicines and laboratory supplies as Kenya responds to its first imported case of the Ebola Bundibugyo virus.

Kenya first sought the money after the Iran war broke out in February, pushing up global oil prices and hitting tea exports and remittances from the Gulf. Central Bank of Kenya Governor Kamau Thugge announced the plan in April. Reports in August said Kenya was seeking about Ksh58.5 billion (USD450 million), and an earlier request estimated at Ksh77.5 billion had reportedly been delayed in July because the World Bank wanted more detail on how the money would be spent.

Under the Rapid Response Option, countries can generally tap up to 10 per cent of their undisbursed World Bank portfolio when a qualifying emergency hits. Kenya’s World Bank portfolio is worth more than USD7 billion, of which about USD3 billion has been disbursed or committed.

The arrangement gives the government a buffer at a time when rising debt repayments are squeezing its budget. Redirecting existing project money means faster access, but it also means funds earlier tied to other projects will be reassigned, which puts targeting, procurement and delivery under close watch.