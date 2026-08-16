Kenya to Open Six Diaspora Safe Houses Abroad by 2029 in Sh5.8 Billion Welfare Push

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced plans to open six new diaspora resource centres abroad, offering distressed Kenyans a safe haven when they run into trouble overseas.

According to a report by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs (SDDA), released on August 16, the safe houses will be set up in select Kenyan missions over the next three financial years, running from 2027/28 to 2029/30. The plan targets two new centres every year during that period.

The move follows a disappointing showing in the previous planning cycle, when the department managed to open only one safe house, in Thailand, against a target of two centres between 2023/24 and 2025/26.

The new centres will fall under the Diaspora Economic, Commercial, and Cultural Affairs sub-programme, which oversees welfare services for Kenyans living abroad. The department has ranked the initiative among its top 14 priorities, describing it as central to protecting the welfare and rights of citizens overseas.

Funding for the sub-programme is projected to rise steadily, from Sh767.8 million in 2027/28 to Sh871.6 million in 2028/29, and further to Sh873.8 million in 2029/30. Overall, the State Department is seeking nearly Sh5.8 billion from the National Treasury across the three years, part of a broader push that would nearly double its recurrent spending compared to the previous MTEF cycle.

The department says the funds will also support two new semi-autonomous agencies, the Diaspora Placement Agency and the Diaspora Investment Support Office, established under Executive Order No. 1 of 2025.

Officials say the expansion responds to mounting evidence of Kenyans in distress abroad. Between 2023/24 and 2025/26, the government evacuated and repatriated 4,928 Kenyans from more than 20 countries, including Sudan, Myanmar, Thailand and Saudi Arabia. Of these, 583 were victims of human trafficking or smuggling. A further 1,569 Kenyans received counselling and psycho-social support, while 9,548 accessed mobile consular services across 50 countries.

The report also flags persistent risks facing migrant workers, including trafficking networks operating under the guise of legitimate job offers, particularly in Southeast Asia’s “Golden Triangle” region and the ongoing war in Ukraine, where more than 1,000 Kenyans were recruited through illegal channels and 19 have been confirmed dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now inviting Kenyans abroad to submit feedback on the spending plan, including views on budgetary allocation, diaspora registration, and coordination against trafficking. Comments can be sent to [email protected].

“The State Department for Diaspora Affairs is calling for comments and feedback on the sub-sector MTEF report for the period 2027/28-2029/30,” the Ministry stated.