Kenya, Uganda, Egypt Launch First Climate Camera to Space

Kenya, Uganda, and Egypt have marked a major milestone in space science and climate innovation following the successful launch of the ClimCam, an advanced Earth-observation camera now en route to the International Space Station (ISS).

The long-awaited mission lifted off on Saturday, April 11, aboard the Cygnus NG-24 resupply spacecraft, powered by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch, which occurred at approximately 1:41am, was described as smooth and successful, with the payload now expected to dock at the ISS on April 13.

ClimCam is a joint initiative involving the Kenya Space Agency, the Egyptian Space Agency, and the Uganda National Space Programme, underscoring growing regional cooperation in space technology.

According to mission details, the camera will be installed on the Airbus-operated Bartolomeo platform attached to the European Columbus module on the ISS, allowing continuous observation of Earth. The system is expected to operate between six months and one year, delivering critical environmental data.

“ClimCam will support efforts to monitor climate change and enhance the ability to track extreme weather events in East Africa,” the Egyptian Space Agency said in a statement, highlighting the mission’s strategic importance.

The system utilizes multispectral imaging combined with artificial intelligence to generate near-real-time climate and weather data. This capability is expected to significantly improve how countries respond to floods, droughts, and other environmental threats that frequently affect the region.

Experts note that the data will be instrumental in strengthening disaster preparedness, improving agricultural planning, and enhancing water resource management. The project was selected through a global competition organized by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, signaling its international relevance.

The successful separation of the spacecraft from its launch vehicle marked a critical milestone, confirming that the payload is safely on course. Anticipation is now building among scientists and policymakers awaiting data that could transform climate resilience strategies across East Africa.

ClimCam builds on Kenya’s expanding space footprint. The country currently operates the TAIFA-1, launched in 2023, while the earlier 1KUNS-PF nanosatellite, deployed in 2018, has since completed its mission.

The launch represents not just a technological achievement, but a bold step toward leveraging space science to address pressing environmental challenges across Africa.