Kenya, US Partner in Ksh930M Plan to Modernise Kiganjo Police Training Infrastructure

The United States has launched a $7 million (Ksh930 million) initiative to modernise police training in Kenya, with officials unveiling the programme on Friday at the National Police College in Kiganjo, Nyeri County.

The launch, attended by President William Ruto and US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Susan M. Burns, coincided with a passing-out parade at the institution, where more than 6,000 police officers graduated.

The US Embassy said the initiative would upgrade training facilities, provide modern equipment and support the professional development of instructors, whose courses will be reviewed and updated under the programme. Several facilities at Kiganjo, including classrooms, the library, the shooting range and physical training infrastructure, are also earmarked for refurbishment. Selected criminal justice institutions will be brought into the programme through the sharing of training materials, curricula and professional practices.

“We believe well-trained officers can best protect and serve their fellow citizens,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

“This is why we are proud to launch a $7 million (KSh930 million) initiative today at the Police Training College in Kiganjo to support Kenya’s pursuit of a modern, professional, and effective police service,” it added.

Burns said the investment responds to the changing nature of policing challenges facing the country.

“The initiative will make training modern, professional, and efficient in an era marked by complex law enforcement and security challenges, from the threats of terrorism and human and wildlife trafficking to the essential requirement of providing safe neighbourhoods for children to thrive,” she said.

She added that security underpins broader national development. “Security really enables economic development. It protects democratic institutions and allows our young people to dream big and reach beyond.”

The programme builds on a plan first developed in 2024 in partnership with the National Police Service and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, aimed at strengthening Kiganjo’s training capacity and infrastructure.

The initiative comes as the National Police Service continues to face public pressure over accountability, discipline and adherence to human rights standards, even as it works to respond to increasingly complex security threats. The US Embassy said the partnership reflects Washington’s wider commitment to a secure Kenya where citizens and businesses can operate safely, congratulating the newly graduated officers as they begin their service.