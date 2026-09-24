Kenyan and U.S. Forces Hold First Combined Base Defence Exercise at Manda Bay

Kenyan and U.S. forces have conducted their first combined installation-wide base defence exercise at Manda Bay, testing their ability to detect and respond to simulated threats at the strategic coastal military facility.

The exercise marked the first time the entire Manda Bay installation was involved in a combined base defence operation, bringing together personnel from different branches of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and U.S. military.

According to the U.S. military, the exercise tested the combined forces through several force protection scenarios, including emergency response and recovery operations, suspicious persons and activities drills and mortar counterfire.

The training also gave the two forces an opportunity to work together despite differences in their standard operating procedures and identify areas requiring improvement.

“We both want the same thing: the protection of this area, of Kenya, and to defeat the enemy,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christian Wheeler of Task Force Seminole Security Force operations.

“Think of a rope that has multiple strands; the stronger we are combined, the stronger we are overall.”

Wheeler said the exercise allowed U.S. personnel to understand the importance of combined integration while working directly with Kenyan forces they had not previously worked with.

“This combined effort gave Soldiers and Airmen the ‘why’, so they got to see this is what [USAFRICOM Commander] Gen. Anderson’s idea of combined integration looks like,” said Wheeler.

“They got to work hand in hand with someone they’ve never worked with before, along with a partner nation that has different SOPs [standard operating procedures].”

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sandy Van den Mooter, commander of the 475th Air Expeditionary Base Squadron, said the exercise was part of a wider pattern of cooperation between the two countries.

“Our integration shines through on a daily basis – from coordination meetings and knowledge exchanges to collaborative training and now, more complex combined base defense exercises,” said Van den Mooter.

“These events serve as examples of an enduring steadfast partnership with our Kenyan partners in their fight against al Shabaab and other terrorist organizations.”

The U.S. military said persistent cooperation, shared intelligence and integrated training are helping enhance KDF capabilities to counter extremist threats and secure Kenya’s borders.

Following the exercise, the two sides are expected to pursue more complex combined training opportunities at Manda Bay to further strengthen their operational cooperation.

“This BDEX reinforces the seamless on-the-ground cooperation between U.S. and KDF forces,” said Van Den Mooter. “The need for this level of combined integration isn’t just a ‘nice to have’ — it’s the cornerstone of how we fight together.”