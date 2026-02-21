Kenyan Auditor Pleads Guilty to Stealing KSh52 Million in New York

A 41-year-old Kenyan national has pleaded guilty in a New York court to stealing more than $405,000 (approximately KSh52 million) in taxpayer funds while serving as a state auditor in the United States.

Tobias Otieno, a former employee of the New York State Comptroller’s Office, admitted to second-degree grand larceny before the Orange County Court on February 17, 2026.

According to prosecutors, Otieno misappropriated $405,843.25 from the Town of Wallkill in Orange County between June 2022 and September 2024. At the time, he had been assigned to audit the town’s finances, a role that granted him access to municipal bank accounts and financial records.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Otieno exploited his privileged system access to transfer funds from the town’s accounts into personal business accounts under his control. Authorities described the operation as “a very highly sophisticated and complex scheme,” alleging that he laundered the stolen money through multiple shell companies and other mechanisms to conceal the transactions.

The alleged fraud came to light in 2025 after town officials flagged suspicious financial activity. A search warrant executed at Otieno’s residence in Hyde Park on July 10, 2025, led to his arrest. The investigation involved the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and forensic auditors from the comptroller’s office.

Authorities confirmed that no other town officials or employees were implicated in the scheme. The town’s financial institution reportedly reimbursed the stolen funds after the fraud was discovered.

Following his arrest, Otieno was suspended and later dismissed from his position, where he earned approximately $75,000 (about KSh9.6 million) annually. A subsequent internal review of his work in other municipalities did not uncover evidence of additional theft.

In a statement, Nelson Sheingold, chief counsel to State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, condemned the misconduct, saying: “It is appalling, and it is hard to express the level of outrage from the comptroller and all members of this office at this absolutely abhorrent and rogue behaviour by a staff member.”

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors are expected to recommend a prison sentence of between four and 12 years when Otieno is formally sentenced on June 1, 2026.

The Tobias Otieno grand larceny case marks a significant breach of public trust, raising concerns about internal controls and oversight in public finance systems.