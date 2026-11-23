A Kenyan chef and a South African professional golfer have been arrested in Nigeria over an alleged attempt to smuggle 50.40 kilogrammes of a potent cannabis strain known as Loud into the country through Lagos.

Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) identified the suspects as 25-year-old Abubakar Faiza Njambi and 37-year-old Grobler Henlo, who were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport following investigations into an international drug trafficking syndicate.

According to the agency, Henlo arrived in Lagos from South Africa aboard a South African Airways flight on October 11, 2026. Officers intercepted him at the airport’s Terminal 2 arrival hall, where a search of two travelling boxes in his possession uncovered 46 parcels of Loud weighing 50.40kg.

Investigators later established that the two suspects had allegedly exchanged luggage tags in an attempt to conceal ownership of the drug consignment and make it difficult for authorities to identify the couriers.

Although the boxes containing the drugs were in Henlo’s possession, they bore Njambi’s luggage tags. Meanwhile, the Kenyan had collected two other boxes bearing the golfer’s tags from the airport conveyor belt and left the premises.

“The swap of luggage tags was a deliberate ploy by the syndicate to frustrate the identification of ownership, so that each courier could deny the boxes bearing his or her name if intercepted,” the agency said.

During questioning, Henlo reportedly told investigators that he had been recruited by a South African associate identified as Shanel, who connected him to other members of the syndicate. He claimed he had been promised 5,000 South African rand upon successfully delivering the consignment.

Njambi, described by the agency as a private chef, reportedly told investigators that a man recruited her after a friend in Kenya persuaded her to accept an offer of US$8,000 upon successful delivery of the drugs.

She travelled from Kenya to South Africa on October 4, stayed in a hotel for about a week and met Henlo at the airport on October 11 before they exchanged luggage tags.

The NDLEA also discovered tracking devices installed in the travelling boxes and on the golfer’s mobile phone, indicating how closely the syndicate monitored its couriers and consignments.

Njambi was subsequently arrested on October 15 at the airport’s departure boarding gate as she attempted to board a South African Airways flight to Kenya. The agency said her passport details had been recovered from Henlo’s phone and placed on its watchlist.

The arrests came a month before the agency intercepted American professional basketballer Greene Da’monte Khiree at the same airport on November 11 over the importation of 33.95kg of the same substance.

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) said the cases pointed to a growing tactic by international drug cartels to recruit sportsmen and other professionals as couriers.

“The two cases show a trend in which international drug cartels now recruit sportsmen and other professionals as couriers, in the hope that their profiles will shield them from scrutiny. The NDLEA has a clear message for such syndicates: no profession, passport or travel class will provide cover for drug trafficking through Nigeria’s ports of entry”, Marwa warned.