Kenyan Data Commissioner Kassait Emerges as Global Cyber Law Contender

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Kenya’s first Data Commissioner, Immaculate Kassait, has been named one of three finalists for the 2025 Cybersecurity or Privacy Law Woman Professional of the Year award, a global initiative honoring female legal trailblazers in data privacy and cybersecurity. This recognition shines a spotlight on her leadership in advancing data protection, privacy, and digital trust both at home and on the world stage.

Nominated alongside Professor Dr. Fatemah Alharbi, a distinguished academic and consultant from Saudi Arabia, and Veronica Canton, a renowned U.S. attorney specializing in technology, intellectual property, and data privacy, Kassait now stands in elite company.

Since her swearing-in on November 16, 2020, as Kenya’s inaugural Data Commissioner, Kassait has spearheaded the implementation of the Data Protection Act, orchestrated national awareness campaigns, and fostered partnerships to strengthen digital governance. Her tenure at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (2010–2020) saw her become the first woman to lead Voter Registration, Elections, and Operations roles that honed her expertise in safeguarding sensitive personal data in high-stakes environments.

Kassait also chaired the Taskforce on the Development of the Data Protection Regulations, 2021, guiding Kenya’s regulatory framework toward international best practices. Her efforts earned her recognition among Kenya’s Top 25 Women in Digital in 2021, underscoring her influence in both policy and practice.

Public voting opened July 1, inviting stakeholders to champion their preferred candidate before the polls close later this month. This honor follows her groundbreaking work in digital rights advocacy across Africa, including collaboration with regional bodies to harmonize data protection laws.

Global attention now turns to Kenya’s digital governance pace, embodied in Kassait’s commitment to robust legal frameworks and public trust. The ultimate winner will be revealed later this year at a ceremony that unites cybersecurity and privacy law champions from around the world.

