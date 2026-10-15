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Kenyan Driver Killed in DRC as LoDCA Warns Truckers Over Rising Insecurity

Vincent Olando

Published

A Kenyan truck driver has reportedly been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Long Distance Drivers and Conductors Association (LoDCA) is now urging transporters to stay off a key route until it is safe.

In a statement on Thursday, October 15, LoDCA named the driver as Mohamed Talib. It said renewed violence had been reported along the Mahagi-Pimbo-Dugu-Bunia-Kisangani corridor.

“LoDCA has received distressing reports of renewed violence along this route, including the reported killing of Kenyan driver Mohamed Talib and other fatalities involving transport workers and civilians. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and the wider transport fraternity affected by these tragic incidents,” the association said.

The alert comes a day after six Kenyans were reportedly among 12 transport workers captured by rebels. They were transporting cargo through Pimbo, Djugu, Igabriel and Bunia. Images from the scene show trucks ambushed, with windows smashed, tyres deflated and number plates removed. Cargo lies scattered on the ground.

LoDCA also pointed to poor road conditions in some sections of the corridor, which it said add to the risks for drivers, conductors and other road users.

“In the interest of safeguarding lives and protecting transport personnel, LoDCA strongly advises all drivers, transport companies, logistics operators, and cargo owners to Suspend all non-essential travel along the Mahagi-Pimbo-Dugu-Bunia-Kisangani corridor until the security situation is verified to be safe,” it said.

It also warned companies against sending trucks and crews into affected areas without reliable security clearance and updated risk assessments. Drivers already on the route were told to find safe locations, keep in touch with fleet managers and follow guidance from recognised security agencies and local authorities.

The association called on the Kenyan and Congolese governments, security agencies, transport regulators, logistics firms, cargo owners and regional trade bodies to strengthen cross-border security coordination and information sharing.

The Star reported that earlier this year a Kenyan driver was killed in Bunia. It also reported that an August attack by suspected rebels on the connected Beni-Kisangani road left four drivers and their co-drivers dead.

“The safety, dignity and welfare of transport workers must remain a priority. No driver should be required to risk their life in the course of earning a livelihood,” the association said, according to The Star.

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