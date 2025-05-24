Kenyan Girls Win Global Tech Honors at Huawei Finals

KDRTV NEWS – China: Kenya is basking in global glory after an all-girl team from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and Moi University clinched the coveted Women in Technology Award at the 2025 Huawei Global ICT Competition held in Shenzhen, China. The outstanding win marks a significant achievement for the East African nation and a powerful statement on women’s rising influence in the global technology landscape.

The Kenyan contingent, proudly waving their national flag on the international stage, comprised Ifrah Hussein, Banzy Nyaga, and Berylne Ndombi, mentored by Phillip Oyier. The group competed under the “Kenya Cloud Team” banner, impressing judges with their innovation, technical skills, and teamwork amidst stiff competition from global tech powerhouses.

Their award in the Women in Technology category underscores the importance of gender inclusivity in STEM fields, particularly in cloud computing and ICT solutions sectors traditionally dominated by male participants. This honor not only spotlights Kenya’s fast-rising tech talent but also highlights the increasing investment and participation of young women in cutting-edge digital innovation.

The Huawei ICT Competition is one of the world’s most prestigious tech contests, bringing together university students from across the globe to tackle real-world digital challenges. For Kenya’s all-female team to emerge victorious in such a competitive environment is a testament to the country’s growing footprint in global tech and education.

Kenya has over the years made steady progress in tech development, with initiatives encouraging youth participation, and especially the involvement of women in science, technology, engineering, and math. This victory in Shenzhen shows the effort and sets a powerful precedent for more inclusive future representation.

As the girls return home, they do so as national heroines not only for their academic and technical brilliance but for boldly carrying Kenya’s flag into the future of global innovation. Their success is proof that when talent meets opportunity, the sky is no limit.