Kenyan Jailed Abroad for Using Gen Z Protest Tactic Against Foreign Ruling Family

A Kenyan national is currently serving a three-year prison sentence abroad after deploying an online mobilisation tactic popularised during Kenya’s 2024 Gen Z anti-tax protests against a member of a powerful foreign family.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi revealed the incident on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, during the 4th Employment and Labour Relations Annual Symposium and Exhibition at Strathmore University in Nairobi.

Mudavadi explained that the Kenyan obtained the phone number of a member of the governing family in an unnamed foreign country and subjected it to the “Toa number yake asalimiwe” campaign—a tactic widely used by Kenyan youths during the 2024 protests against the Finance Bill. Under the strategy, targeted phone numbers were circulated publicly online, prompting crowd-sourced barrages of phone calls and text messages.

“You remember when there was a Gen Z protest about taxes in 2024. Some of you were in public spaces. I am sure you must have come across what was ‘Toa number yake asalimiwe’,” Mudavadi stated.

According to the CS, the Kenyan—who was living in a country hosting a sizeable population of Kenyan migrant workers—used technology to trace the phone number of the governing family member before mobilising people to flood the line with calls and text messages.

The action quickly caught the attention of foreign authorities, who launched investigations and used technology to track down the individual. The Kenyan was subsequently arrested, prosecuted, and sentenced to three years in prison.

Mudavadi did not disclose the identity of the jailed Kenyan, the foreign country involved, or the specific member of the governing family targeted.

However, he confirmed that the government has stepped in through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to offer consular assistance and seek legal avenues to review the sentence.

“Now the government of Kenya, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is busy offering consular services trying to mitigate this case, to see how his matter can be heard afresh and get home,” Mudavadi said.

During the symposium, Mudavadi also emphasized the broader need to strengthen judicial cooperation, recruitment frameworks, and dispute-resolution mechanisms to protect over 540,000 Kenyan workers employed abroad.