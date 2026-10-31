Kenyan Man Indicted in US Over Alleged Ksh142 Million Child Feeding Fraud

A 54-year-old Kenyan man has been charged in the United States over an alleged scheme that fraudulently obtained more than KSh142 million from a federal programme intended to provide meals to children in Minnesota.

The US Department of Justice announced the charges on Friday, October 30, identifying the suspect as Shaakir Mohamud Ibrahim, a resident of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. He was arrested in Nairobi on September 30, 2026, after reportedly spending nearly 10 months as a fugitive in Kenya, before being extradited to the United States.

According to prosecutors, a federal grand jury indicted Ibrahim a day before his arrest over his alleged involvement in a scheme linked to the Feeding Our Future initiative.

Investigators allege that Ibrahim and his co-conspirators used two Minnesota locations, Bilaal Mosque in Pelican Rapids and the Multicultural Resource Centre in Moorhead, to claim government reimbursements for meals that were allegedly never served.

Over four months, the group reportedly claimed to provide more than 3,000 meals to children daily at each location, amounting to over 6,000 meals a day.

Prosecutors say the organisations submitted falsified meal counts and attendance records to obtain reimbursements through the federal child nutrition programme. The alleged scheme generated more than US$1.1 million, equivalent to approximately KSh142.6 million.

Ibrahim faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.

The indictment further alleges that he channelled his share of the proceeds through large cheque payments to himself and his son, as well as the purchase of property and a vehicle in Kenya.

Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald said US authorities were pursuing individuals accused of exploiting government assistance programmes, regardless of where they operated.

“The operation targeted individuals exploiting federal aid programmes, and authorities will pursue suspects regardless of where they operate,” McDonald said.

The case comes a day after US authorities announced charges against several other Kenyans in a separate alleged student-aid fraud scheme known as Operation Ghostbusters. Prosecutors allege that suspects used stolen American identities to create fraudulent student accounts and obtain college loans and grants.

Investigators in that case also reported seizing more than US$750,000, approximately KSh97.2 million, in cryptocurrency linked to a network associated with Kenyan nationals.

The two investigations involve separate allegations and different federal assistance programmes, but both have drawn attention to alleged schemes involving US public funds and financial transactions extending across borders.

The Department of Justice has cautioned that an indictment is not proof of guilt and that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.