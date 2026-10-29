Kenyan National Working for Washington State Agency Arrested Over Alleged Visa Overstay

A Kenyan national employed by Washington State’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families in the United States has been arrested by immigration authorities over allegations that he overstayed his visa and remained in the country unlawfully.

The man, identified as Stanley Robert Kungu Muthee, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers during a traffic stop in Seattle on Monday, October 26, 2026, according to information provided to Fox News.

ICE said Muthee entered the United States on February 6, 2019, on a B-2 tourist visa but allegedly remained in the country after his authorised period of stay expired.

At the time of his arrest, Muthee was reportedly wearing a jacket bearing the name of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF). He also had an employee identification card and acknowledged working for the state agency.

In a statement posted on X, ICE criticised his employment at the department, which is responsible for children’s safety and welfare.

“Illegal aliens have no business working in government agencies responsible for the safety and well-being of American children,” ICE stated.

The department confirmed that Muthee had worked there since August 16, 2024, and maintained that he had presented the appropriate documents indicating he was authorised to work when he was hired.

DCYF Director of Communications Nancy Gutierrez said the agency had not been informed of any change in his immigration status.

“The individual provided the appropriate documentation when he was hired, which indicated he was authorised to work. This included a valid United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) number with no expiration date. We have not been notified of a change in his status,” Gutierrez said.

The arrest comes amid an intensified US immigration enforcement campaign targeting people authorities consider to be unlawfully present in the country.

The case has also drawn attention to the distinction between permission to work and lawful immigration status under US law.

Some people with pending asylum applications may qualify for employment authorisation while their immigration cases are being processed. However, permission to work does not automatically grant lawful immigration status or guarantee protection from detention or deportation.

A person may therefore have documents authorising employment while their right to remain in the United States is subject to separate immigration requirements.

Muthee’s arrest follows the government’s broader crackdown on visa overstays and other immigration violations. However, the available reports do not indicate whether he has challenged the allegations or provide further details about the next steps in his case.