Kenyan Patient Sets World Record After Robotic Knee Surgery in India

A Kenyan patient has made global medical history after undergoing a successful world-record robotic bilateral knee replacement surgery in India, highlighting the growing impact of advanced healthcare technology.

The patient, identified as Victor, a 54-year-old standing at 197 centimetres (six-foot-six), underwent the complex procedure at Marengo Asia Hospitals in Faridabad. The hospital confirmed that the operation set a world record for the tallest patient to receive the largest knee implant through robotic-assisted surgery.

Victor had reportedly endured severe pain in both knees for three to four months, with his condition worsening to the point where walking became increasingly difficult. Despite seeking treatment in Kenya, his symptoms persisted, prompting him to travel abroad in search of advanced medical care.

Following comprehensive imaging and evaluation in India, doctors diagnosed him with advanced bilateral knee osteoarthritis, a degenerative condition affecting joint movement. The severity of the condition necessitated immediate surgical intervention.

The procedure, conducted on July 20, 2025, was led by Dr. Anurag Aggarwal, Clinical Director of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement. According to Aggarwal, robotic-assisted technology played a critical role in managing the patient’s unique physical characteristics.

“Till date, bilateral robotic knee replacement surgery has rarely been performed in a patient of this height,” he said. “Robotic CT-based planning helped us precisely assess implant sizing and alignment, ensuring optimal outcomes even in such a challenging case.”

During the surgery, doctors used an extra-large femoral component and a size-8 tibial tray tailored to Victor’s anatomy. The operation was completed successfully, with minimal complications reported.

In a significant milestone, Victor was able to begin walking within 24 hours after the procedure, an outcome doctors attributed to the precision of robotic-assisted techniques. The achievement earned Dr. Aggarwal a World Records of Excellence award for conducting the groundbreaking surgery.

Medical Director Navneet Singh Chhabra emphasised that the case demonstrates the growing capabilities of modern surgical technology in addressing complex medical challenges.

“This case demonstrates how robotic technology enables us to handle even the most complex anatomical challenges with unmatched precision,” Chhabra said. “Our focus remains on faster recovery, minimal pain, and superior functional outcomes.”

Experts note that robotic-assisted procedures offer several advantages over traditional surgery, including smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, improved accuracy in implant placement, and quicker recovery times. These benefits are increasingly positioning robotic surgery as a preferred option for complex orthopaedic cases.

Victor’s case also reflects a broader trend of Kenyans seeking specialised medical care abroad, particularly for advanced procedures that may not be readily accessible locally. Medical tourism continues to grow as patients pursue cutting-edge treatment options and improved outcomes.