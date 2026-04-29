Kenyan Shilling Strengthens by 4.1% Against US Dollar

The Kenyan shilling has recorded a notable 4.1 percent appreciation against the US dollar in 2025, signaling renewed macroeconomic stability despite persistent global and regional uncertainties.

According to the latest report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the local currency strengthened from KSh134.82 in 2024 to KSh129.30 in 2025. The report attributes this performance to improved foreign exchange conditions, sustained diaspora remittances, and deliberate monetary policy interventions by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

“The Kenyan Shilling sustained its recovery momentum in 2025… indicating a strengthening of the currency in real effective terms,” the KNBS report noted. CBK Governor Kamau Thugge emphasized the importance of preparedness amid global shocks, stating, “We were waiting for this kind of shock… that is why we built up our reserves to the level where they are now,” adding that exchange rate volatility remains manageable.

The shilling’s resilience has been largely supported by strong diaspora remittances, which continued to inject significant foreign exchange into the economy. Additionally, CBK’s tight monetary stance and maintenance of foreign reserves above 4.5 months of import cover enhanced investor confidence, attracting foreign capital inflows.

For ordinary Kenyans, the strengthening shilling has translated into modest relief, particularly in fuel and electricity costs, as a stronger currency reduces the cost of imports tied to the dollar. However, the gains against the dollar have been partially offset by a 2.3 percent depreciation against the Euro, exposing underlying trade imbalances. While this makes Kenyan exports such as tea, coffee, and horticultural products more competitive in European markets, it simultaneously raises the cost of importing machinery and pharmaceuticals.

The broader economic outlook remains cautiously optimistic. KNBS data shows Kenya’s GDP grew by 4.6 percent in 2025, while inflation eased to around 4.1 percent, reflecting improved price stability. Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth through ongoing reforms.

Looking ahead, analysts warn that external risks – including global oil price volatility and shifts in US Federal Reserve policy, could influence the shilling’s trajectory. Nonetheless, if fiscal discipline and debt management strategies are maintained, the currency is expected to remain relatively stable through 2026.

For now, the shilling’s performance stands out as a rare bright spot, offering a measure of economic confidence in an otherwise uncertain global financial landscape.