Kenyan Shilling Weakens Past 130 as Global Tensions End Months of Stability

The Kenyan shilling has weakened past the 130 mark against the US dollar, marking a significant shift after nearly 20 months of relative stability and signaling growing pressure from global economic shocks.

Market data from the Central Bank of Kenya shows the currency trading at approximately KSh130.02 to the dollar as of April 1, a level last seen in August 2024. The depreciation, though gradual, reflects mounting demand for the US currency and increasing uncertainty in global markets.

Traders attribute the shift largely to heightened demand for dollars by importers and manufacturers. “Importers have in recent days been rushing for dollars in fear of limited supply in international markets,” market participants noted, pointing to supply concerns linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The geopolitical tensions particularly the escalating US-Iran war that began in late February, have triggered a classic “flight-to-safety” effect. Investors are moving capital toward safer assets such as the US dollar, strengthening it while exerting downward pressure on emerging market currencies like the shilling.

According to analysts, the currency has weakened steadily from around KSh129.02 recorded in late February to near the 130 threshold, representing a modest but notable depreciation. While the movement may appear small, it effectively ends a prolonged period during which the shilling remained one of the most stable currencies globally.

Just weeks ago, Bloomberg ranked the Kenyan shilling as the most stable currency in Africa and fifth globally, with a volatility rate of only 1.5 per cent over the past year. This stability had been supported by strong dollar inflows from government bond sales, remittances, and improved foreign exchange reserves.

However, recent developments suggest a potential shift in trajectory. The Institute of Economic Affairs has warned that the shilling could lose between 8 and 30 per cent of its value if the conflict persists. “US-Kenya interest differential combined with elevated risk premiums on Kenyan assets will drive bilateral shilling depreciation,” the institute stated.

Beyond exchange rates, economists caution that a weaker shilling could have broader economic implications. A depreciating currency raises the cost of imports, particularly fuel, machinery, and essential commodities, which could translate into higher inflation and increased cost of living for households.

Additionally, Kenya’s external debt burden largely denominated in foreign currencies, could become more expensive to service. A sharp depreciation would inflate repayment costs, potentially widening the fiscal deficit and limiting the government’s financial flexibility.

Despite these risks, the Central Bank notes that a weaker shilling may offer some benefits, including improved export competitiveness. Kenyan goods such as tea, coffee, and horticultural products could become more attractive in international markets, potentially narrowing the trade deficit over time.

Still, analysts emphasize that such gains are often delayed, while the negative effects especially higher import costs are felt immediately.

For now, the shilling’s decline appears driven more by external shocks than domestic weaknesses. The trajectory in the coming weeks will largely depend on the duration of the Middle East conflict and how global financial markets respond.

If tensions ease, the currency could stabilize. If they persist, further pressure on the shilling may be inevitable.