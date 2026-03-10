Kenyan Student Reported Missing in UK Found Dead Weeks After Disappearance

The body of a Kenyan university student who had been reported missing in the United Kingdom has been discovered in a river, bringing a tragic end to weeks of anxious search efforts by her family, friends, and authorities.

Edna Mmbali, a 31-year-old Kenyan pursuing a master’s degree at York St John University, was found dead on March 8, 2026, in a river in Wraysbury, Berkshire.

According to Thames Valley Police, the discovery was made during search operations supported by the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Surrey Lowland Search and Rescue team.

Although formal identification had not yet been completed at the time of the announcement, authorities indicated that the body is believed to be that of the missing Kenyan student who disappeared on February 1.

“Formal identification of the woman has not yet taken place, but it is believed to be missing woman Edna, aged 31, from Wraysbury, who was reported missing on 1 February 2026. Edna’s next of kin have been informed,” a statement from Thames Valley Police Windsor and Maidenhead read.

Mmbali, who hailed from Kitale in Trans Nzoia County, had been living in Wraysbury while pursuing her postgraduate studies. She was last seen on February 1 when she left her residence for what was believed to be a routine walk.

However, concern grew after she failed to contact her family, something relatives said was highly unusual since she regularly communicated with them back in Kenya.

After several days without hearing from her, the family raised the alarm and reported her disappearance to authorities. Her case quickly gained attention among Kenyan diaspora communities and human rights groups. The organization HAKI Africa issued a public appeal urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Police described the student as about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a small build. At the time she went missing, she was reportedly wearing glasses, knee-high boots, and a long khaki coat with a fur-lined hood.

Friends, former schoolmates, and acquaintances have since taken to social media to mourn her death, remembering her as a humble and kind person. Some described her as a soft-spoken individual whose sudden disappearance had deeply shaken those who knew her.

Tragically, before the discovery of her body, Mmbali’s family had organized a virtual prayer meeting on March 8, hoping for her safe return.

Authorities in the United Kingdom have not yet disclosed the cause of death, stating that investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Her death adds to growing concern over cases involving Kenyans living or studying abroad, with families increasingly calling for greater support and protection for citizens in the diaspora.