Kenyan Truck Drivers Threaten DRC Route Shutdown Over Rising Insecurity and Killings

Kenyan long-distance truck drivers have threatened to suspend operations along the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) route following the killing of driver Edwin Njuguna in Bunia, intensifying concerns over worsening insecurity along key regional trade corridors.

The Long-Distance Drivers and Conductors Association (LoDDCA) confirmed Njuguna’s death on Thursday, April 16, 2026, warning that the incident represents a troubling pattern of violence against Kenyan transport workers operating in high-risk areas.

“The recent tragic killing of Kenyan driver Mr Edwin Njuguna under distressing circumstances marks the third reported incident in the recent past, highlighting a growing pattern of risk, inadequate protection, and insufficient accountability within cross-border transport operations in the region,” the association stated.

LoDDCA said Njuguna’s employer had not issued an official statement or provided assistance, including support for repatriation of the body to Kenya for burial. The association described this as part of a wider failure by some transport companies to support drivers and their families after fatal incidents.

The group further noted that Njuguna’s killing is the third such case reported recently involving Kenyan drivers in eastern DRC, raising alarm over what it termed a “recurring pattern of insecurity and systemic neglect.”

According to LoDDCA, several structural weaknesses are worsening the crisis, including poor security coordination in conflict-prone zones, weak emergency response systems, lack of employer accountability, and delays in incident management when attacks occur.

“These deaths are not isolated tragedies but symptoms of a broken system where drivers are sent into danger zones without adequate protection, proper employer support, or any guarantee of help if things go wrong,” the association warned.

In response, LoDDCA has called on the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to urgently engage diplomatic channels with DRC authorities and establish enforceable emergency evacuation and response protocols for Kenyan nationals working in high-risk corridors.

The association also urged the East African Community (EAC) to treat driver safety as a regional priority, pushing for coordinated cross-border security frameworks along major trade routes to protect transport workers.

LoDDCA warned that continued inaction could force it to recommend a suspension of operations in high-risk areas. “Should the current situation persist without meaningful intervention, the Association will be compelled to consider further measures, including advising the suspension of operations in high-risk areas,” it cautioned.

The development underscores growing pressure on governments and regional bodies to address insecurity along vital trade routes that support East Africa’s logistics and economic integration.