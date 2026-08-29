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Kenyan Truckers Suspend South Sudan Trips After Driver Assault

Vincent Olando

Published

Kenyan truck drivers have suspended cargo trips to South Sudan following the reported abduction and assault of another driver along the Juba-Wau route, raising fresh concerns over the safety of transporters using the regional trade corridor.

The Long Distance Drivers and Conductors Association of Kenya (LoDDCA) said the latest incident occurred at about 4pm on Friday, August 28, at the Pilpham Roadblock, where the driver was allegedly stopped and assaulted by security personnel.

The driver was later seen receiving medical treatment after returning from the incident, according to footage shared by the association. LoDDCA said he sustained injuries during the reported attack.

The incident comes less than a week after Kenyan driver Ahmed Salat was reportedly shot dead on August 22 while transporting cargo to Wau. His turnman was also reportedly assaulted and left in critical condition.

In response to the latest incident, LoDDCA directed drivers at Elegu, Malaba and Busia to park their trucks and suspend movement until further notice. Drivers at loading points were also urged not to accept new cargo destined for South Sudan.

“Drivers currently at Elegu, Malaba and Busia are advised to park and hold off movement. Those at loading points are urged to stop loading until further notice. Enough is enough! Our drivers deserve safety and protection,” LoDDCA said.

The association has also advised foreign drivers already in South Sudan to leave the country where possible amid concerns over increased violence. It is calling on South Sudanese authorities and security agencies to strengthen patrols along major transport routes and provide timely information on areas considered unsafe.

LoDDCA reminded drivers to observe the 2021 operating guidelines, which require truckers to travel in convoys rather than alone. The guidelines also restrict truck movements to between 8am and 4pm South Sudan time, with police escorts recommended when passing through high-risk areas.

The association said truck drivers remain vital to regional trade but continue to face serious security challenges.

“We risk our lives keeping the economy moving, yet our safety continues to be ignored. How many more drivers must be abducted, assaulted or killed before this regime takes action?” LoDDCA said.

The latest suspension underscores growing pressure on authorities to improve security along the corridor and protect drivers transporting essential goods between Kenya and South Sudan.

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