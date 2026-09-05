Kenyans Selected for US Green Card Lottery Get Temporary Relief After Court Ruling

Thousands of Kenyans selected for the United States Diversity Visa (DV) programme find themselves in a high-stakes race against time following a federal court ruling that temporarily lifted key immigration restrictions, even as new administrative delays loom.

On August 28, 2026, Judge Edward Davila of the US District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order in Medani, et al., v. Trump, et al., temporarily vacating policy memorandum PM-602-0193 and suspending three government measures that had disrupted visa processing.

The court certified affected applicants as a subclass and ordered US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) “to the extent practicable and in good faith, to take all reasonable steps during the remainder of the Diversity Visa fiscal year to resume ordinary adjudication of plaintiffs’ pending adjustment of status applications without applying” the policy memorandum.

In a public response on September 4, USCIS stated that it “strongly disagrees with the Court’s order but will follow its terms pending possible further judicial review.”

The legal victory brought immediate hope to DV-2026 selectees whose applications had been frozen under restrictions introduced by the Trump administration. The court tackled a pause on pending adjustment-of-status applications, a State Department hold on Diversity Visa issuance, and restrictions affecting applicants from dozens of countries.

However, the relief was quickly tempered. Although the State Department confirmed that the initial December 2025 hold was no longer in effect following the court’s order, it subsequently instituted a fresh pause on all Diversity Visa issuances to review screening and vetting procedures.

US authorities linked the review to national security and public safety concerns following a shooting at Brown University and the killing of an MIT professor, noting that the suspect in those incidents had entered the country through the Diversity Visa programme. Under the current guidance, applicants may still submit applications and attend scheduled interviews, but no visas will be issued while the review remains active.

For Kenyan selectees, the situation is increasingly critical due to statutory deadlines. Under US immigration law, visas for the DV-2026 cohort can only be issued during the fiscal year for which applicants were selected, which expires on September 30, 2026.

Applicants must complete every stage—including filing the DS-260 form, passing medical examinations, attending interviews, and securing an available visa number—before the deadline passes. Being selected in the lottery or securing a favorable court ruling does not guarantee permanent residency, as visa allocations can run out and all standard admissibility requirements must still be met.