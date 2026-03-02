Koffi Olomide Weds Cindy Le Coeur After 18 Years of Love and Music

The “King of Ndombolo,” Koffi Olomide, has stepped off the grand stage and into married life. The 69-year-old Congolese icon sealed his long-standing relationship with celebrated singer Cindy Le Coeur, 43, during a vibrant civil ceremony in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The nuptials took place on February 28, 2026, before a civil registry official, witnessed by close family members, friends, and musical colleagues. The intimate yet elegant event blended Congolese cultural traditions with modern sophistication, reflecting the couple’s deep artistic roots and shared journey.

Olomide, whose career spans more than four decades, wore coordinated traditional regalia adorned with intricate patterns, matching the graceful and culturally inspired attire worn by his bride. Photos shared on social media captured the couple radiating joy, sparking an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow entertainers across Africa.

For many admirers, the Koffi Olomide and Cindy Le Coeur wedding symbolises more than a marital union; it marks the merging of two generations within the rumba and ndombolo scene. Cindy, born Candy Nkunku, joined Olomide’s legendary band, Quartier Latin International, in 2006 as a vocalist and later rose to become its artistic director. While their professional partnership began that year, Cindy previously revealed that their romantic relationship officially started in 2008.

What began as mentorship gradually blossomed into one of the most admired personal and professional partnerships in African music. “Their wedding is not just a union of two artists but a celebration of shared history, dreams, and a love that endured the pressures of fame,” noted one close observer of the Congolese entertainment industry.

As artistic director of Quartier Latin International, Cindy has played a pivotal role in shaping many of Olomide’s recent musical projects, cementing her position as one of the most prominent female voices in contemporary Congolese music.

Despite years of speculation and intense public scrutiny, the couple maintained a relatively private relationship. Their decision to formalise their bond now seals an 18-year journey defined by resilience, artistry, and devotion.

Olomide remains one of Africa’s most influential musicians, credited with mentoring numerous stars and shaping modern Congolese rumba. Yet this week, beyond the accolades and legacy, it was love that took centre stage – proving that, much like a timeless rumba classic, the finest stories are perfected with time.