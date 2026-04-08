KPC, EPRA Dismisses Fuel Shortage Claims, Assures Kenyans of Adequate Supply

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) have moved to reassure Kenyans that the country is not facing a fuel crisis, even as shortages persist across several regions.

In a statement issued on April 8, KPC maintained that it holds adequate petroleum stocks across all its terminals and depots, dismissing widespread concerns triggered by dry petrol stations and long queues in parts of the country.

“We wish to assure the public that there is sufficient fuel in all of our terminals and depots and that the products meet national and international quality standards,” KPC stated.

According to the company, its infrastructure – including a 1,342-kilometre pipeline network from Mombasa to inland depots in Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Kisumu is fully operational and supported by storage facilities with a capacity exceeding one billion litres.

Acting Managing Director Pius Mwendwa reiterated that, “The fuel stocks are sufficient to meet current and projected national demand, with continuous product movement and replenishment in all our terminals and depots.”

Despite these assurances, motorists in at least 13 counties, including Nairobi, Eldoret, and Mombasa, continue to report intermittent shortages. Eldoret has been the hardest hit, with over 20 fuel stations reportedly closed, while other areas such as Machakos, Embu, Isiolo, and Nanyuki are experiencing long queues and dwindling supplies.

EPRA has attributed the apparent shortages not to a lack of fuel, but to suspected malpractice within the supply chain. Acting Director General Joseph Oketch warned oil marketing companies against hoarding and price manipulation.

“This practice is tantamount to hoarding and is an offence under the Petroleum Act,” Oketch said, adding that companies found guilty risk fines of at least Sh1 million or imprisonment. He further cautioned that firms selling fuel above approved wholesale prices could face fines of not less than Sh10 million or jail terms of up to five years.

EPRA revealed that preliminary investigations indicate some companies may be restricting supply to independent retailers in anticipation of higher prices, creating an artificial shortage at the retail level.

Even as regulators and state agencies insist on stable national reserves, the situation has raised concerns over inefficiencies and possible exploitation within the downstream petroleum sector. The government has, however, urged calm, noting that Kenya’s fuel reserves remain secure and sufficient to sustain demand.

As investigations continue, attention now shifts to oil marketers and distributors, whose practices may ultimately determine whether the current shortages ease or escalate.