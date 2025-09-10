Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Larry Ellison Becomes World’s Richest Man, Dethrones Elon Musk

By

Published

Larry Ellison Overtakes Musk in Billionaire
Larry Ellison Overtakes Musk in Billionaire

Larry Ellison, the visionary co-founder of Oracle, has reshaped the global wealth landscape, dethroning Elon Musk to become the world’s richest person. This historic shift occurred on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, as Oracle’s shares increased by over 40%, propelling the company’s market value towards an astonishing $1 trillion. Ellison’s personal fortune soared by more than $100 billion in a single day, reaching an estimated $393 billion, comfortably surpassing Musk’s $385 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

This unprecedented wealth surge is primarily attributed to Oracle’s strategic pivot and burgeoning dominance in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The company announced a staggering $450 billion-plus backlog for cloud services and secured multi-billion-dollar computing contracts with major AI players like Nvidia and OpenAI.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz highlighted the company’s transformation, stating, “Clearly, we had an amazing start to the year because Oracle has become the go-to place for AI workloads.” She further elaborated on the company’s success, noting, “We have signed significant cloud contracts with the who’s who of AI, including OpenAI, xAI, Meta, Nvidia, AMD, and many others.” Oracle anticipates its cloud infrastructure revenue to skyrocket from $18 billion this fiscal year to $144 billion over the next four years, a testament to the insatiable demand for computing power in the AI race.

Ellison, 81, who co-founded Oracle over 40 years ago, maintains a substantial 41% stake in the company, which has been instrumental in his wealth accumulation. His long-term commitment to holding his shares, coupled with Oracle’s aggressive stock buyback programs over the past 15 years, has nearly doubled his ownership percentage.

Beyond Oracle, Ellison’s diverse portfolio includes ownership of the Hawaiian island of Lanai, the Indian Wells Open tennis tournament, and a stake in Tesla. His close ties with political figures, including President Donald Trump, have also played a role, particularly in projects like the $500 billion Stargate initiative, aimed at building AI infrastructure in the US with Oracle technology.

As the AI revolution continues, Oracle’s position as a critical “picks-and-shovels” provider for AI companies solidifies Ellison’s standing at the apex of global wealth.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021