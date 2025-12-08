Larry Madowo: No One Has Paid Me to Tarnish Any Country’s Image

CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo has found himself at the center of a heated controversy, publicly refuting claims that his recent exposé on Tanzania’s post-election violence was a “paid hit job.”

The veteran journalist, known for his impactful coverage of African affairs, firmly stated, “Sijalipwa” (I have not been paid), addressing widespread allegations that he was financially compensated to undermine the Tanzanian government’s image.

Madowo’s report, aired on CNN, detailed alleged post-election violence in Tanzania following the October 2025 general elections. The investigation presented graphic footage, including what appeared to be innocent bystanders struck by bullets, and indicated the existence of mass graves, suggesting a higher death toll than officially acknowledged.

“I have not been paid by anyone to tarnish the image of any country; do not be lied to,” Madowo declared on social media, adding that the Tanzanian authorities have been unable to refute his report and have instead resorted to attacking his credibility.

The Tanzanian government, through spokesperson Gerson Msigwa, criticized CNN’s reporting as biased and unverified, claiming that international media outlets failed to seek their side of the story. Msigwa also stated that Madowo did not request their response while producing his documentary.

However, CNN has maintained that its investigation relied on crowdsourced footage, satellite images, and interviews with dozens of witnesses, cross-checking official statements before airing the exposé.

Amidst the backlash, Madowo also dismissed an AI-generated photo circulating online that purportedly showed him in a meeting to cement the claims against him, urging vigilance against misinformation.

Despite facing online trolling and coordinated disinformation campaigns, Madowo has received significant support from some Tanzanians who have changed their profile pictures to his image as a sign of gratitude for his reporting.

The European Parliament has also reacted to the investigation, voting to block certain EU funds to Tanzania and urging the European Commission to consider sanctions against individuals responsible for alleged rights violations.