“Laughter of Death”: Kenyan Trucker Jailed for Six Years After Fatal U.S. Road Rage

A Kenyan-born truck driver has been sentenced to six years in prison in the United States after admitting to causing a fatal road rage crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that killed a fellow truck driver.

Joseph M. Nyandwaro, 41, originally from Kisii, Kenya, received the sentence on Friday, February 6, 2026, at the Gloucester County Superior Court after pleading guilty to second-degree reckless vehicular homicide. At the time of his arrest, Nyandwaro was living in Pearland, Texas, having previously resided in Minnesota.

The fatal crash occurred on the evening of June 22, 2025, along the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Woolwich Township, Gloucester County. According to New Jersey State Police and court documents, Nyandwaro was driving a tractor-trailer when he became involved in a road rage confrontation with another truck driver, Osman Aden, 40, of Minnesota.

Investigators said witnesses observed Nyandwaro repeatedly blocking Aden’s truck from overtaking him. Dash camera footage and eyewitness accounts later confirmed that Nyandwaro deliberately rammed Aden’s tractor-trailer, forcing it into a concrete barrier. The impact caused Aden’s truck to veer off the roadway and crash into several trees, killing him on the spot.

Prosecutors described the incident as an intentional act fueled by road rage. Video recovered from inside Nyandwaro’s truck showed him driving away from the scene while laughing, a detail that prosecutors said underscored the reckless and callous nature of the act. Authorities noted that it remains unclear whether Nyandwaro knew at that moment that Aden had died.

Nyandwaro did not stop to offer assistance or report the crash. Police said he exited the turnpike at Interchange 2 and later rejoined the highway about 90 minutes later at Interchange 18W. He initially denied involvement, telling his employer that his truck was not damaged. However, the trucking company later provided dashcam footage that clearly showed both the collision and Nyandwaro inside the cab at the time.

Further investigations revealed attempts to conceal evidence. Officers found paint from Aden’s truck on Nyandwaro’s vehicle and said he used duct tape and cleaning solutions to hide damage caused by the collision.

In September 2025, a grand jury indicted Nyandwaro on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and tampering with evidence. Under a plea agreement reached in December, prosecutors recommended a six-year prison term, requiring Nyandwaro to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

The case has sent shockwaves through the Kenyan diaspora community in the US, particularly among truck drivers, serving as a stark reminder of the deadly consequences of road rage and reckless driving.