Lifeline for Exporters as US Extends Duty-Free AGOA Access to 2028

Kenyan manufacturers, exporters, and investors have received a major boost after US President Donald Trump signed into law a two-year extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), securing preferential trade access to the American market through December 31, 2028.

The decision, passed by the US Congress as part of the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2027, brings much-needed relief to African businesses after months of uncertainty. The trade framework had previously lapsed on September 30, 2025, before receiving a short-term extension through 2026. Despite earlier indications that the US administration might overhaul the agreement or alter terms for select nations, the latest extension extends existing duty-free access across sub-Saharan Africa without substantive policy changes.

Welcoming the move on Friday, September 4, 2026, Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui noted that the extension provides vital predictability for local enterprises, particularly Kenya’s textile and apparel sector, which supports more than 66,000 direct jobs.

“This is a significant development for Kenya and provides much-needed certainty for exporters, manufacturers and investors who rely on preferential access to the United States market,” Kinyanjui said in a statement.

However, the Cabinet Secretary emphasized that Kenyan enterprises must look beyond traditional exports to maximize the remaining window. Apparel currently dominates Kenya’s AGOA shipments, but the government is pushing for aggressive diversification into higher-value sectors.

“Beyond apparel, our focus must now be on using this extended window to expand Kenya’s export basket and increase the range and value of products reaching the US market,” Kinyanjui said. “We have significant opportunities in value-added agricultural products, leather and leather products, pharmaceuticals, manufactured goods and other competitive Kenyan products.”

Trade Principal Secretary Regina Ombam highlighted that agricultural exports, including tea, coffee, cut flowers, macadamia nuts, and avocados, stand to benefit from continued duty-free entry. The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the private sector to build production capacity, strengthen local value chains, and scale up AGOA utilization alongside regional frameworks like the East African Community (EAC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).