Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Masoud Pezeshkian Wins The Iranian Presidential Election

By

Published

thumbs b c 0edb5a2633fe27403084d

Masoud Pezeshkian, an Iranian reformist, has won the presidential run-off, defeating his competitor Saeed Jalili, according to state media and the Interior Ministry.

According to a vote tally released by authorities early Saturday, Pezeshkian won the election on Friday with 16.3 million votes against Jalili’s 13.5 million.

More than 61 million Iranians over the age of 18 were eligible to vote, with around 18 million of them aged 18 to 30. Voting was scheduled to close at 6 p.m. but was prolonged to midnight to increase participation.

Pezeshkian and Jalili were both running to succeed the 63-year-old late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19 that also killed the country’s foreign minister and numerous other officials.

Pezeshkian vowed no major changes to Iran’s theocracy during his campaign, and he has long regarded Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the sole judge of all questions of state in the country.

Pezeshkian and Jalili were both running to succeed the 63-year-old late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19 that also killed the country’s foreign minister and numerous other officials.

Pezeshkian vowed no major changes to Iran’s theocracy during his campaign, and he has long regarded Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the sole judge of all questions of state in the country.

Supporters of Pezeshkian took to the streets of Tehran and other towns before daybreak to celebrate his growing lead over Jalili, a hardline former nuclear negotiator.

However, Pezeshkian’s victory leaves Iran in a delicate position, with tensions in the Middle East rising due to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Also Read: How World Leaders Have Condoled Death Of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020