Meet Five Most Learned African Presidents in 2022 

Intelligence and education are essential components of effective leadership. According to Plato, a learned leader has a better chance of success than his uneducated counterpart. Despite the fact that many African countries remain impoverished, with (often) lower than average general literacy levels, Africa produces many of the world’s most educated leaders.

Below are Five Most learned African Heads of States.

President William Ruto – Kenya

Dr. William Ruto is arguably the most learned African head of state. Dr. Ruto attended Kerotet Primary School,Wareng Secondary School and Kapsabet Boys High School in Nandi County.

He then joined the University of Nairobi, to pursue a degree in Botany and Zoology. In 2018 Ruto graduated with a Ph.D. in Ecology from the university.

Dr. William Ruto has published several papers, one of which was titled Plant Species Diversity and Composition of Two Wetlands in Nairobi National Park.

King Mohammed VI – Morocco

King Mohammed VI ascended to the throne of Morocco following the death of his father King Hassan in 1999. He is Morocco’s supreme authority and is responsible for appointing the country’s prime minister.

Mohanmed holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law, Mohammed V University at Agdal, Ph.D. in Law, French University of Nice Sophia Antipolis.

He also holds certifications in political science and public law.

Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro, Lesotho

Moeketsi Majoro was chosen as Lesotho’s sixth prime minister in May 2020. He previously served as Minister of Finance in Tom Thabane’s administration from 2017 until 2020. Moeketsi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the National University of Lesotho, Masters in Agricultural Economics from the Washington State University and a PhD in Natural Resource Economics from the Washington State University.

Alsanne Outtara- Cote de Voure

President Alassane has been in charge of the Ivory Coast since 2010. He is an experienced economist and financial professional. According to analysts, his mastery of economics has substantially impacted and sustained the Ivory Coast’s economy, making it one of the fastest-growing in Africa.

Outtara holds a Bachelor of Science Degree, Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania a Master’s Degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. in Economics, from the University of Pennsylvania.

George Weah – Liberia

The former Arsenal player is also one of Africa’s most learned head of states. Weah holds an honorary Bachelors in Sports Management from Parkwood University, London, a Degree in Business Administration from Devry University Miami and a Master’s Degree in Management from Keller’s Graduate School of Management.

