Meta Monitoring Board Advises Not to Censor Words ‘From the River to the Sea’

The Oversight Board of Meta Platforms has stated that Facebook should not automatically erase the term “From the River to the Sea,” which expresses sympathy with Palestinians.

The board which acts independently but is funded by a US social media corporation stated that the word has multiple connotations and cannot be labeled hurtful, aggressive, or discriminating in its entirety.

The expression alludes to the river Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, which separate Israel and the Palestinian territory. It is frequently chanted during pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

While some accuse the statement of being anti-Semitic, others disagree with this interpretation.

Pamela San Martin, a co-chair of the Oversight Board, emphasized the importance of context.

“Removing political speech is not the solution. There must be room for discourse, particularly during times of crisis and conflict.”

The Oversight Board said it reached this judgment after reviewing three cases involving content posted on Facebook by various individuals that included the word.

“We welcome the board’s review of our guidance on this matter,” Meta stated in a statement.

“While all of our policies are developed with safety in mind, we know they come with global challenges and we regularly seek input from experts outside Meta, including the Oversight Board.”

