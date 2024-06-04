Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Microsoft Matches Amazon’s $4.3 Billion Tech Investment in France

By

Published

microsoft

microsoft

Microsoft has announced a four-billion-euro ($4.3-billion) investment in data centers in France, following fellow US firm Amazon in investing to the country’s tech infrastructure.

The announcements come on the eve of the eighth Choose France Summit, which aims to encourage international investment in the country. Macron will hold it at the Château of Versailles, near Paris.

Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, told AFP that the move to expand its artificial intelligence and cloud computing infrastructure was the company’s largest investment in France since its entrance 41 years earlier.

A new data center will be built in eastern France, while current facilities in the Paris area and the southern city of Marseille will be extended.

Amazon will invest more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in France, generating more than 3,000 jobs, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron announced earlier on Sunday.

The funds will be used to expand Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) cloud infrastructure, specifically generative artificial intelligence, as well as the logistical backbone of its parcel delivery service, according to a statement.

Amazon did not react to AFP’s attempts on Sunday, having previously stated that it did not want to comment ahead of a possible announcement at the event.

The US corporation has already announced the creation of 2,000 new jobs in France in 2024, bringing its workforce in the nation up to 24,000 by the end of the year, primarily in its logistics centers.

Also Read: Microsoft Announces $2.2 Billion AI and Cloud Computing Investment in Malaysia

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020