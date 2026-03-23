Middle East Crisis: Kenya Braces for Fuel Price Shock as Saudi Arabia Slashes Oil Supply to Asia

Kenyans may soon feel the impact of global geopolitical tensions at the fuel pump following a second consecutive cut in crude oil supplies by Saudi Aramco to key Asian markets.

The reductions, confirmed for April 2026, are affecting major refining economies including India, China, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. These countries are critical in refining crude oil into petroleum products that are later exported to regions such as Africa.

According to industry reports, India alone is set to receive over three million fewer barrels of crude oil this April. This decline is expected to reduce the volume of refined petroleum products available for export, tightening supply to markets like Kenya that depend heavily on imports.

Kenya sources most of its refined fuel from the Middle East and Asia, making it particularly vulnerable to such disruptions. Additional supply routes from Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand further highlight the country’s reliance on a complex global supply chain. A slowdown across multiple regions could therefore trigger a widespread supply squeeze.

The situation has been compounded by rising instability around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global oil shipments. In response to the insecurity, Saudi Arabia has rerouted exports through its Red Sea port of Yanbu, limiting shipments primarily to Arab Light crude. This shift has constrained the availability of heavier crude grades required by Asian refineries, further reducing fuel production.

Early signs of strain are already visible in Kenya, with reports emerging of fuel hoarding and panic buying at petrol stations. Concerns over possible shortages and rising prices have fueled speculation in the market.

However, the government has sought to calm public fears. Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban assured Kenyans that the country currently holds sufficient fuel reserves.

“We have sufficient stock in the country, and we had an operational issue with super petrol,” Liban said. “In the run-up to the weekend, we have seen a daily rise in petrol prices over the last two weeks because of speculation and panic buying.”

He attributed the perceived shortages to hoarding by oil marketers anticipating supply constraints linked to the Middle East conflict.

Energy analysts warn that while Kenya may be cushioned in the short term, prolonged disruptions could lead to sustained increases in fuel prices. The ripple effects may extend beyond transport costs, potentially affecting food prices, electricity generation, and overall inflation.

Experts argue that long-term solutions such as diversifying energy sources, investing in local refining capacity, and expanding strategic fuel reserves are critical to enhancing resilience.

For now, as tensions persist in global oil markets, Kenyan consumers and businesses alike are being urged to prepare for possible fluctuations in fuel availability and cost – an unfolding crisis rooted thousands of kilometres away but with immediate local consequences.