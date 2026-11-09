Minnesota Delegation in Kenya to Explore Hiring Nurses for US Hospitals

Minnesota State Representative Huldah Momanyi-Hiltsley has led a delegation of about 14 healthcare providers to Kenya to explore a potential partnership that could open employment opportunities for Kenyan nurses in hospitals and other healthcare institutions in the United States.

The initiative seeks to connect Minnesota healthcare employers with Kenya’s nursing workforce as the American state faces a projected shortage of more than 30,000 nurses by 2030.

Speaking during an interview with K24 TV on Monday, November 9, Momanyi-Hiltsley said the visit was part of a broader economic trade initiative that Minnesota had been pursuing for several years.

“I have always been on a mission. I want to bridge Minnesota and Kenya,” she said, explaining that the partnership could create mutual benefits for both countries.

She noted that Minnesota had been exploring international recruitment to address its healthcare staffing challenges, adding that Kenya had emerged as a potential source of qualified professionals.

“The state of Minnesota has been working on this for quite a long time, a couple of years now, trying to bring nurses to the state of Minnesota,” she said.

According to a March 2026 report by the Minnesota House of Representatives, the state could face a shortage of more than 30,000 nurses by 2030 as the number of professionals retiring outpaces those entering the workforce.

Momanyi-Hiltsley said Kenya’s youthful population, nursing workforce and widespread use of English made it an attractive recruitment destination.

“Kenya has a very young population, a hard-working population. English is a part of the national language. That is a low-hanging fruit of a workforce that can come here and solve the problem that we have in the state of Minnesota,” she said.

The proposed arrangement is expected to involve engagement between the governments of Kenya and Minnesota, as well as healthcare institutions interested in recruiting qualified professionals.

Momanyi-Hiltsley also indicated that the programme would consider the welfare of successful applicants’ families, rather than focusing exclusively on individual nurses.

“The beauty of this programme is we’re not just targeting that individual nurse. We’re targeting, you know, the whole family,” she said.

“We will get that nurse, and we will work to make sure that the whole family comes.”

The legislator dismissed concerns that the initiative would contribute to brain drain, arguing that it could provide opportunities for qualified nurses who had completed their training but remained unemployed.

Kenyan and Minnesota officials had previously held discussions on healthcare labour mobility and workforce development in June 2025, with a focus on connecting Minnesota healthcare institutions with Kenyan training institutions.

However, nurses seeking to work in Minnesota will still have to meet US professional licensing and immigration requirements. These include submitting a credentials evaluation report and passing the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN). English-language proficiency requirements may also apply, depending on an applicant’s eligibility for exemptions.

The proposed partnership has not yet confirmed the number of nurses to be recruited or when any placements could begin.