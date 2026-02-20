Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

World

Mugabe’s Youngest Son Arrested in Johannesburg Over Shooting Incident

Vincent Olando

Published

Police in South Africa have arrested Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, over an alleged attempted murder following a shooting at a luxury property in Johannesburg.

The 28-year-old was taken into custody after a 23-year-old man, believed to be a gardener employed at the residence, was shot and seriously wounded at a home in the upscale Hyde Park suburb. Authorities say the victim sustained a single gunshot wound and remains in hospital in critical condition.

Bellarmine Mugabe is the son of Robert Mugabe and his second wife, Grace Mugabe. The former Zimbabwean president ruled the country for 37 years before being ousted in 2017 and later died in 2019.

According to South African police, officers responding to the scene recovered spent bullet cartridges during a search of the property but did not find the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. “The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage, and police investigations are under way,” she said.

In a briefing outside the property, Nevhuhulwi added that the suspects had not cooperated fully with investigators. “They have not told us where the gun is. We cannot definitely say who shot,” she stated.

Although authorities have not formally named Mugabe in their official statement – in line with standard procedure before court appearance, journalists at the scene reported seeing him in handcuffs. Several South African media outlets have identified him as one of the suspects.

Police confirmed that a second man was arrested alongside Mugabe. The pair are expected to appear in court soon to face charges of attempted murder. Investigators say neither suspect has disclosed the whereabouts of the missing firearm.

The case has drawn significant public attention given the Mugabe family’s political legacy in Zimbabwe and previous legal controversies involving family members in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Bellarmine Mugabe, sometimes known publicly as Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, is among the children of Robert and Grace Mugabe. His father was a dominant political figure in southern Africa for nearly four decades, shaping Zimbabwe’s post-independence history.

The latest arrest now places the Mugabe name back in regional headlines, as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Johannesburg shooting.

Police have urged the public to allow investigations to proceed without speculation as the legal process unfolds.

