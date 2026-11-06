Museveni’s Son, Gen Muhoozi Announces Plans to Step Down as Uganda’s Military Chief

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has announced plans to relinquish the country’s top military position in the coming months, saying he intends to dedicate his life to Christianity after completing what he considers his responsibilities in the armed forces.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, November 6, Kainerugaba said he was preparing to hand over command to another qualified officer, although he did not identify a potential successor or give a specific date for the transition.

“My time as CDF is coming to an end. I have accomplished all the tasks my God gave me. In a few months, I will hand over this office to a qualified officer. I shall dedicate my life to Christ after that,” he said.

However, the military chief clarified that his departure would not be immediate, saying he expected to remain in the military for at least another year.

“Don’t worry, I’m still around. At least for another year. My heroes have always been UPDF soldiers. We are struggling to improve their accommodation,” he wrote.

Kainerugaba also called for improved pay for junior soldiers, proposing that every private in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) receive a basic monthly salary of two million Ugandan shillings, equivalent to approximately KSh64,000.

“But now, as I prepare to leave the military, every UPDF private must be paid Ush2,000,000 as his basic salary. This must start in the next financial year,” he added.

It was not immediately clear whether the proposed salary increase had received government approval.

President Yoweri Museveni appointed his son as Chief of Defence Forces on March 21, 2024, replacing General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, who was subsequently appointed Minister of State for Trade. Kainerugaba formally assumed office on March 28, 2024, at a handover ceremony held at the UPDF’s Fourth Division Headquarters in Gulu.

Before his appointment, he served as Commander of Land Forces, headed the Special Forces Command and worked as Museveni’s Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations. His military career began in 1999.

His announcement comes amid growing attention surrounding Uganda’s political succession and his own presidential ambitions. In August 2026, Kainerugaba publicly declared his intention to contest the presidency in 2031, saying he expected to win with his father’s support.

Museveni has governed Uganda since 1986, and speculation about a possible transfer of power to his son has continued to attract public debate.

Kainerugaba’s planned departure therefore raises questions about the future leadership of the UPDF and whether he intends to pursue his stated political ambitions after leaving the military’s top position.