Myanmar Coup: Workers Join Nationwide Mega Protest

(KDRTV)-Workers across Myanmar have joined the nationwide protest against the military coup that led to the detention of various leaders

This is the thrid mega protest across the streets of Myanamar

The protestors have been rallying for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others

KDRTV has confirmed that the protestors have rallied in Yangon and Mandalay, however, water cannons have been deployed in the capital Nay Pyi Taw.

According to our previous reports, the military clinched power in a coup after baselessly alleging that the concluded election was fraudulent

The military also declared a one-year-long state of emergency in Myanmar which is also known as Burma.

The power has been handed over to Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing

Reports indicate that Ms. Suu Kyi and senior leaders of her National League for Democracy Party (NLD) including president Win Myint are now under house arrest

On Monday thousands of workers including teachers, lawyers, bank officers, and government workers downed their tools and joined the rallies

According to our correspondent in Nay Pyi Taw, police used water cannon on protesters and there were allegation of injuries

Watch the video of policing using water cannon on protestors here

However, we are yet to establish any report of violence

General strike called today in Yangon #Myanmar. Large street protests converging downtown. Many onlookers cheering. pic.twitter.com/TB2X6z4LsA — Richard Horsey (@rshorsey) February 8, 2021

The military coup came after the NLD party won by landslide however, the military-backed the opposition who demanded a rerun of the vote citing fraud

However, the country`s election agency said there was no evidence of fraudulent activities

The coup leaders also blocked critical social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, but they could still not stop the ongoing mega protest.

