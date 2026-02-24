Nairobi Court Releases Somali Presidential Candidate Nasa Ige Over Terror Allegations

A Nairobi court today released Somali presidential candidate Nasa Ige after nearly two weeks in custody over allegations of terrorism financing and possession of multiple passports.

Ige walked free from Kahawa Law Courts following his arrest on February 11 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after arriving from Australia.

Officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) had sought orders to detain him for 30 days at their Nairobi headquarters to conclude investigations.

Authorities accused him of providing services for the commission of terrorist acts, contrary to Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, and collecting information linked to terrorist activities under Section 29 of the same Act.

In an affidavit filed before court, investigators alleged that Ige was financing the Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab. They further argued that he posed a flight risk, citing his family ties in Somalia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Police said they recovered an iPhone 17 Pro Max paired with a Safaricom line, a Somali diplomatic passport, and an Australian passport. Preliminary findings also indicated that he held a New Zealand passport.

However, during court proceedings, both the New Zealand Embassy and the Australian High Commission confirmed that the passports issued by their respective countries were valid. Confirmation regarding the Somali diplomatic passport was still pending at the time of the ruling.

Ige’s lawyer, Alex Kubo, maintained that his client had cooperated fully with investigators and denied any wrongdoing.

“My client is as clean as a whistle. There is no evidence linking him to any terrorist financing or wrongdoing,” Kubo submitted in court.

The court ultimately declined to grant the ATPU’s request for extended detention and ordered Ige’s release as investigations continue.

The development comes at a politically sensitive time, with Somalia expected to hold its presidential election on May 16. Ige’s brief detention had drawn attention due to his candidacy and the serious nature of the allegations.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the court’s decision underscores the requirement for sufficient evidentiary grounds before extended pre-trial detention can be granted under Kenya’s anti-terrorism laws.